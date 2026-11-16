'We’ll See': Morgan Rielly Takes Part In Full Practice For First Time Since Injury, A Positive Step In Possible Return For Maple Leafs

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 6:46 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has practiced with the team since sustaining his injury on Nov. 7. His status of potentially returning to the lineup on Tuesday is unclear, but he's looking to continue his good start to the season whenever he returns.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy