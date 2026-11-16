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'We’ll See': Morgan Rielly Takes Part In Full Practice For First Time Since Injury, A Positive Step In Possible Return For Maple Leafs

'We’ll See': Morgan Rielly Takes Part In Full Practice For First Time Since Injury, A Positive Step In Possible Return For Maple Leafs

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Andre Leal
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Nov 16, 2026 6:46 PM

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has practiced with the team since sustaining his injury on Nov. 7. His status of potentially returning to the lineup on Tuesday is unclear, but he's looking to continue his good start to the season whenever he returns.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly returned to the team and participated in a full practice on Monday. This is the first time he has skated with the team since he sustained his lower-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 7.

Even though he was back in the fold with the Maple Leafs, it's unclear if he'll play on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. The team listed him as day-to-day.

"We'll see tomorrow," Rielly said after practice.

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Against the Canadiens, Rielly played just 5:45 before exiting the game. However, he said it wasn't very clear what caused the injury.

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"I'm not really sure," he said. "I know there was no one moment where I felt something go with pop or anything like that, so it was kind of strange. But I've worked hard the last little bit to get back, and so hopefully I'm looking forward to that happening soon."

The Toronto Maple Leafs have provided several injury updates ahead of Monday's practice, including Kirill Marchenko, who was seen skating in team gear for the first time since his injury.
thehockeynews.comKirill Marchenko Seen Skating In Full Team Gear For First Time, Maple Leafs Give Injury Update For Six PlayersThe Toronto Maple Leafs have provided several injury updates ahead of Monday's practice, including Kirill Marchenko, who was seen skating in team gear for the first time since his injury.

Rielly's last appearance was in the second game of the six-game homestand the team is coming off. It was a disastrous stretch for the Maple Leafs, as they dropped all six games in regulation and earned zero points in the standings from it.

As a leader and key component of Toronto's back end, it was tough for the 32-year-old to sit back and watch the team struggle the way they did.

"Yeah, it's been challenging," he said. "Obviously, when you look in the schedule, you knew that we had some good teams coming in. But you want to get a bit more out of the homestand than we did. So it's about moving forward. We're looking forward to getting on the road and obviously trying to get back in the win column." 

John Chayka feels the club's recent 0-6 homestand will not define a season.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs GM John Chayka Calls 0-6 Homestand ‘Unacceptable’, Insists There Are “Green Shoots’ John Chayka feels the club's recent 0-6 homestand will not define a season.

Before he got hurt, Rielly was in a bit of a groove, contributing offensively at a good pace, with 12 assists in 18 games. He's looking to pick up where he left things off, and ultimately make an impact whenever he returns to the lineup.

"I just feel really good, which is part of the frustration of missing time," Rielly said. "So I've been working hard, so when you come back, you can kind of try to pick up where you left off. It's not always that easy, but that's certainly the intention."

"I mean, he's obviously a huge part of our team," Auston Matthews said of Rielly's possible return. "On the ice, internally in the room, has a big voice. He's a big part of our back end. So it would be huge to get him back and look great out there today."

From the deployment of lines to the handling of minutes for Gavin McKenna, Jim Hiller has opened himself to a lot of scrutiny following a six-game losing streak.
thehockeynews.com‘You Write Your Stories’: Maple Leafs Jim Hiller Is Already Flashing The Warnings That Got Him Fired As Head Coach Of The KingsFrom the deployment of lines to the handling of minutes for Gavin McKenna, Jim Hiller has opened himself to a lot of scrutiny following a six-game losing streak.

In the eyes of head coach Jim Hiller, Rielly will be bringing more than his on-ice talent to the group, which will help the team in his own way.

"Morgan's an important part of the team," Hiller said. "He's off to a great start. We can see that as a player. But Morgan brings really good energy, really good positivity, important player for the group. So I think both those things are valuable for us."

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Toronto Maple LeafsMorgan RiellyJim HillerAuston MatthewsChicago Blackhawks
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