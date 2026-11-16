‘You Write Your Stories’: Maple Leafs Jim Hiller Is Already Flashing The Warnings That Got Him Fired As Head Coach Of The Kings

Toronto Maple Leafs
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John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 1:05 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 1:05 PM
From the deployment of lines to the handling of minutes for Gavin McKenna, Jim Hiller has opened himself to a lot of scrutiny following a six-game losing streak.
The Toronto Maple Leafs finished a six-game homestand 0-6-0 after a 1-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, outscored 23-9 and becoming only the second team in NHL history to go pointless across a home stand of that length. It was also the franchise’s longest regulation home losing streak since 1985-86, dropping them to 8-12-2 and last in the Atlantic Division, eight points out of a wild-card spot.
“The guys played their tail off. They did. I don’t think anybody’s going to question that. I’d like to see them get rewarded for that. I really would. It is what it is. You write your stories, but I’m here to tell you we deserved better than that over that six-game homestand, and we didn’t,” he said. The Leafs generated just 10 power-play chances over the six games and scored once, a stretch Hiller called “a slog” after the man advantage had been an early-season strength.
While he is right that his team played better in the sixth game, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the team has been bad overall and their record reflects it.
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Not every problem traces to the bench. Injuries have thinned the lineup. Sergei Bobrovsky’s three-year, $21-million contract was signed by general manager John Chayka, not Hiller. Opponents such as the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers are among the league’s elite clubs. Players have made the kind of sequential mistakes that turn into goals against, something Hiller has repeatedly flagged. Still, the way he has managed the roster and answered questions is drawing comparisons to the issues that ended his time with the Los Angeles Kings.
In March 2026 the Kings fired Hiller after he lost five of six and fell out of a playoff spot. His tenure had already been damaged by the 2025 first-round loss to Edmonton, when the Kings blew a 2-0 series lead. In that series Hiller shortened his bench aggressively, largely abandoned bottom-six forwards and bottom-pair defencemen, and kept young defencemen Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence on the bench for long stretches until an elimination game. He also bristled at questions about his passive defensive structure and pointed to a single turnover rather than broader bench management. During the following regular season he leaned on 11-forward/7-defenceman alignments that often left the seventh defenceman or fourth-line call-ups with minimal ice time, shuffled lines constantly, and was criticized for a structure that limited skilled and young players
Similar patterns have surfaced in Toronto. No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna has had his ice time curtailed repeatedly, including a 6:36 outing against Buffalo on Oct. 15 in which he sat the final 32-plus minutes, and a 10:38 against Minnesota more recently. He is averaging roughly 14 minutes. Hiller has said the 18-year-old needs to become a better all-around player and that usage is a “balancing act” tied to game situation and protecting leads.
McKenna has been moved up and down the lineup, at times landing on the third line beside more limited players, while an AHL call-up such as Ryan Tverberg has drawn second-line minutes with John Tavares and William Nylander. The power play, once productive with McKenna on the first unit, has gone quiet amid limited opportunities and line changes.
Tavares replaced McKenna on a first power-play unit that has been quiet during the homestand. Jack Roslovic is still there, while McKenna has shifted down to the second unit.
Hiller’s handling of criticism has also echoed his Los Angeles days. Asked about Bobrovsky’s .881 save percentage and high goals-against average on Saturday, he said the veteran “has had some really good games, and he’s had some average games, like every player.”
When pressed on Bobrovsky’s struggles, Hiller got defensive.
“I guess that’s your evaluation,” he responded.
Earlier, when pressed on a pre-set goaltending plan that kept returning to a struggling Bobrovsky, he told reporters the staff talks about plans daily, that “plan” is a general term, and that “we all have plans in our lives, and rarely does it turn out the way we expect.”
The tone was defensive rather than explanatory.
A lot of this is not solely on the coach. The roster was assembled to win now around established players, Bobrovsky was a calculated bet by the front office, and the schedule has been unforgiving. McKenna himself has said he trusts Hiller and that the relationship is good. Yet the combination of restricted youth minutes, constant line juggling, short-bench tendencies in key moments, special-teams stagnation, and a habit of deflecting pointed questions is familiar.
Should Hiller be dismissed? It’s probably too early too early for that. But Leafs GM John Chayka should have to answer for some of the issues the club is having as well. The injuries to key players like newly-acquired forward Kirill Marchenko also hurt. It’s mid-November and the season already looks bleak for Toronto, and questions about Hiller’s style and handling of things are only fair to keep asking.
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