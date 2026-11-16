‘You Write Your Stories’: Maple Leafs Jim Hiller Is Already Flashing The Warnings That Got Him Fired As Head Coach Of The Kings

In March 2026 the Kings fired Hiller after he lost five of six and fell out of a playoff spot. His tenure had already been damaged by the 2025 first-round loss to Edmonton, when the Kings blew a 2-0 series lead. In that series Hiller shortened his bench aggressively, largely abandoned bottom-six forwards and bottom-pair defencemen, and kept young defencemen Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence on the bench for long stretches until an elimination game. He also bristled at questions about his passive defensive structure and pointed to a single turnover rather than broader bench management. During the following regular season he leaned on 11-forward/7-defenceman alignments that often left the seventh defenceman or fourth-line call-ups with minimal ice time, shuffled lines constantly, and was criticized for a structure that limited skilled and young players