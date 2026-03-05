'We Put Ourselves In This Situation': Maple Leafs Head Coach Craig Berube Reacts To Nicolas Roy Trade To Avalanche

NEW YORK --- Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube spoke with the media prior to his club’s game on Friday against the New York Rangers and spoke on a number of topics, including his reaction to seeing forward Nick Roy being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in 2027 and an additional lower-round pick in 2028.
He also confirmed that Jacob Quillan, who was called up earlier in the day, will replace Roy in the lineup tonight as forwards Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson are held from playing due to roster management reasons.
Q: Craig, how difficult is it to see a player like Nick Roy go?
Yeah, it is for sure. This is all, you know, it’s all difficult, all this stuff. But yeah, he was the guy we brought in and like we talked yesterday about him. He’s done, he’s played pretty well for us and tough to see him go. But that’s the situation we’re in.
Q: What’s the lineup look like tonight?
(Jacob) Quillan will go in for him. That’s the only change.
Q: What are your expectations for Jacob coming back up to the squad?
Well, with what’s going on here now, he’s going to get definitely more of a look to see what he can do. And second-year pro, so it’s a good experience for him to come up here and use his speed. That’s a big asset for him is using his speed and just being competitive and keep the game simple the best he can.
Q: What’s the vibe in the room once the players kind of learn of the deal?
It’s no different than yesterday. I mean, we sat out three guys in case of trades and protection. I don’t know. We knew this was coming.
Q: But I mean, once they learned that Nick was gone, then it kind of feels real, I guess.
Yeah, no, for sure. You know, it’s not like it’s a tight-knit group in there. You know, they won’t be happy about it. But, again, we put ourselves in this situation, so this is what happens.
mann-ekman-larsson-and-laughton-when-they-got-to-arena
Q: How are those three guys holding up? Are they trying to be like cheerleaders? Or like what’s your sense of Oliver, Bobby, and Scott right now?
Well, they want to play. I mean, that’s first and foremost. They want to play. You know, it’s a tough situation for them.
Q: How about for you as a coach? You didn’t think you guys would be in this situation. Here you are in this situation. What’s it like when you know you can’t put your best lineup?
Yeah, no, it’s hard. For sure it’s hard. It’s been difficult here for a bit, especially coming out of the break. Going into the break with some positive things going on and then coming out of the break and losing three and four in a row. It’s tough. But again, I keep my head down and coach things I can’t control or do. I coach with players I got that are going on the ice.