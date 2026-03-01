Maple Leafs' Berube's Post-Game Comments Suggest His Days Are Numbered

The Toronto Maple Leafs played one of their worst games of the season on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators. The Sens outshot the Maple Leafs 40-23, and Toronto lost 5-2.
The Leafs have consistently disappointed this season, but in hushed voices after the game, Buds players repeatedly used the word "disconnected," something that was clearly true of their dismal effort against Ottawa.
However, in his brief media availability after the game, Leafs coach Craig Berube was talking as if he were going to be fired in short order.
Specifically, Berube questioned his players’ hearts and minds, telling reporters, "I can't give (the Leafs players) this or this," while pointing to his heart and head.
You don’t choose those words without a clear sense that your time coaching these Leafs players is nearing an end.
When Toronto’s players see Berube’s comments, they’ll likely bristle knowing he could’ve protected them the way he did for almost every game leading up to Saturday’s performance.
Instead, he decided to question their fundamental connection to competing.
The Leafs have only 22 games left this season, and making the playoffs after their current three-game losing streak is going to be nearly impossible.
But if Toronto GM Brad Treliving does pull the trigger on a coaching change, would former Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer be the right choice? DeBoer has a solid track record of getting good performances out of his players and deep playoff runs. Bringing him in could lead to the turnaround Leafs brass is looking for.
In any case, the prevailing sentiment after the loss to the Senators is that Berube’s days as Leafs coach are numbered. That’s true of all coaches in a business where they get fired faster than ever, but when you publicly question your players’ brains and heart, it typically doesn't end well.
Thus, don’t be surprised if Toronto dismisses Berube sometime this year.
Treliving is already facing tremendous heat to turn things around for his team. And while he likely will be trading multiple Buds players by this season’s March 6 trade deadline, it’s increasingly clear that the Leafs are not completely following Berube's instructions.
That said, Leafs players can’t mistake the message from their coach. Berube has had enough of trying to politely coax a solid performance out of them, and now he’s just about had it.
We’ll see if that gets them playing better – but if Treliving does fire Berube, his comments on Saturday could be the last straw of the relationship.
