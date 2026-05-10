Were Toronto Maple Leafs Fans and Pundits Wrong About Mitch Marner?

Freed from the suffocating weight of Toronto's expectations, Mitch Marner is doing in Vegas what Leafs Nation spent a decade insisting he never could, leading the NHL in playoff scoring and forcing an uncomfortable reckoning with the narrative that defined his time in blue and white.
By the time Mitch Marner completed a natural hat trick and added a shorthanded assist in Friday night’s Game 3 rout of the Anaheim Ducks, the narrative around his playoff pedigree had been flipped on its head. The Vegas Golden Knights thumped Anaheim 6-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals, and Marner’s four-point explosion wasn’t just the game’s highlight—it was the latest chapter in a postseason renaissance that has Leafs Nation asking uncomfortable questions.
John Tortorella, Vegas’ no-nonsense head coach, didn’t mince words when asked about the long-standing doubts that followed Marner out of Toronto. In a clip that quickly went viral, Torts looked straight into the camera and delivered a blunt verdict: “That narrative is a bunch of bullsh*t.”
It was classic Tortorella—fiery, protective of his player, and dismissive of years of Toronto media and fan scrutiny. The comment landed like a body check, forcing everyone who had labeled Marner a playoff underachiever to confront the numbers now staring back at them.
Marner was traded to Vegas in a July 2025 sign-and-trade for Nicolas Roy and promptly signed an eight-year, $96-million extension. The move was viewed by many Leafs supporters as a salary-cap relief valve and a quiet admission that the club’s marquee winger couldn’t deliver when it mattered most. Fast-forward nine months, and Marner is not only thriving—he’s leading the entire NHL in playoff scoring with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) through nine games, including a first-round series-clinching multi-point effort against the Utah Mammoth.
Let’s put the numbers side by side, because the contrast is stark.
Toronto Maple Leafs Playoffs (2016-17 through 2024-25, nine postseasons, 71 games): 18 goals, 53 assists, 71 points, +10 rating.
That works out to roughly 0.25 goals per game and a 1.00 points-per-game average. Marner was a playmaking machine—his assist totals often masked modest goal output—but the production never quite matched his regular-season dominance or the expectations that came with a top-line role and massive cap hit. Year-by-year highlights tell the story of consistent but rarely transcendent playoff hockey:
· 2016-17 (vs. Washington): 6 GP, 1G-3A-4P
· 2017-18 (vs. Boston): 7 GP, 1G-5A-6P
· 2018-19 (vs. Boston): 7 GP, 2G-2A-4P, -3
· 2019-20 (vs. Columbus): 5 GP, 0G-3A-3P
· 2020-21 (vs. Montreal): 7 GP, 0G-3A-3P
· 2021-22 (vs. Tampa Bay): 7 GP, 2G-5A-7P, +3
· 2022-23 (vs. Tampa Bay/Florida): 12 GP, 3G-11A-14P, +8 (his best statistical run)
· 2023-24 (vs. Boston): 7 GP, 1G-2A-3P
· 2024-25 (vs. Ottawa/Florida): 13 GP, 2G-11A-13P, -1
Across those 71 games, Marner posted just one career playoff hat trick, none, actually, until Friday night in Anaheim. Shooting percentage hovered around 12 percent. He was often the target of criticism in high-stakes moments: second-round exits, Game 7s, and series against heavy defensive teams like Boston and Tampa Bay. Pundits and fans alike pointed to the gap between his 90- to 100-point regular seasons and what they saw as vanishing acts when the lights were brightest. The “Mitch Marner playoff disappearances” memes were relentless.
Vegas Golden Knights Playoffs (2025-26, nine games):
6 goals, 7 assists, 13 points, +5 rating.
That’s a 1.44 points-per-game clip—nearly 50 percent higher than his Toronto postseason average. More telling: Marner has already matched or exceeded his single-postseason goal totals from several Toronto runs in just nine contests. His shooting percentage is a scorching 24 percent. He’s not only setting up teammates; he’s finishing. The natural hat trick Friday—power-play tap-in, patient wrister, and a sharp-angle squeeze—marked the first three-goal playoff game of his career. He also added a shorthanded helper.
The eye test matches the stats. Marner is playing with confidence, pace, and an edge that Tortorella has clearly unlocked. “I’ve watched this guy play for so many years in this league,” Torts said earlier in the postseason. “Up close and personal with him now, he’s a hell of a player. He does so many good things away from the puck. I think that helps him offensively have the puck more. How patient he is with the puck. It was fun to watch.” The coach’s pre-series comments about the “bullsh*t” narrative were even more pointed—evidence that Tortorella sees Marner not as a fragile star, but as a misunderstood one.
Context matters, of course. Vegas’ path so far has included a first-round matchup against Utah and now Anaheim—teams many view as lighter lifts than the Eastern Conference gauntlets Marner faced annually in Toronto.
Critics have already begun the “he’s feasting on weaker competition” counter-narrative. Yet Marner’s underlying metrics—shot attempts, scoring chances created, and even defensive contributions—remain elite. Vegas controls play when he’s on the ice at even strength, and his chemistry with Jack Eichel and the power-play unit has been immediate.
So were Toronto fans and pundits wrong?
The honest answer is layered. Marner’s Toronto playoff numbers were not bad—they were good, often very good by most standards. He led or co-led the Leafs in playoff points multiple times and posted career-best runs in 2022-23 and 2024-25. But in a market that measures success by Stanley Cup contention rather than first-round exits, “good” was never going to be enough for a player drafted fourth overall, paid like a superstar, and paired nightly with Auston Matthews.
The pressure cooker of Scotiabank Arena, the annual Boston series disappointments, and the endless media scrutiny created a feedback loop that amplified every turnover and quiet game. Marner himself has never been one to dodge the conversation. He heard the noise in Toronto and, by all accounts, internalized some of it. In Vegas, the spotlight is different—fewer Canadian national broadcasts, a front office and coaching staff that seem genuinely invested in his strengths rather than frustrated by perceived flaws.
Tortorella’s blunt motivational style appears to have been the perfect antidote to years of second-guessing. None of this erases what happened in Toronto. The Leafs invested heavily in Marner expecting him to be the difference-maker in May and June. He wasn’t ,through no single fault of his own, but as part of a larger roster and cultural dynamic that repeatedly came up short. Yet the speed with which he has reinvented himself in Vegas raises legitimate questions about whether the narrative was ever fully fair. Was it the player, or the environment? As the Golden Knights prepare for Game 4 in Anaheim on Sunday, with a potential second-round clash against Colorado looming, Marner’s story is still being written. One hat trick and nine dominant games do not a legacy make.
But they do force a reevaluation. Toronto fans who spent nearly a decade questioning Marner’s playoff mettle now watch him lead the NHL in postseason scoring while wearing a different logo. Tortorella’s “bunch of bullsh*t” line will echo for years. Whether the narrative was entirely wrong or simply incomplete is up for debate. What’s undeniable is this: Mitch Marner, freed from the weight of Maple Leafs expectations, is finally playing like the difference-maker many always believed he could be.