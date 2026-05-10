Were Toronto Maple Leafs Fans and Pundits Wrong About Mitch Marner?

Tortorella’s blunt motivational style appears to have been the perfect antidote to years of second-guessing. None of this erases what happened in Toronto. The Leafs invested heavily in Marner expecting him to be the difference-maker in May and June. He wasn’t ,through no single fault of his own, but as part of a larger roster and cultural dynamic that repeatedly came up short. Yet the speed with which he has reinvented himself in Vegas raises legitimate questions about whether the narrative was ever fully fair. Was it the player, or the environment? As the Golden Knights prepare for Game 4 in Anaheim on Sunday, with a potential second-round clash against Colorado looming, Marner’s story is still being written. One hat trick and nine dominant games do not a legacy make.