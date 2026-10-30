What Are The Maple Leafs Looking To Clean Up To Complete Road Trip Against Canucks?

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 10:05 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 10:05 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs have dropped their last two games. Facing the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, here's what Jim Hiller's side is looking to clean up following Friday's practice.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have dropped their last couple of games against the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken, and they're looking to clean up their game for their next opponent, the Vancouver Canucks, on Saturday.
Toronto has put up a 1-2-0 record on this Western Conference road trip, with this clash in Vancouver being the last stop. After that, they'll return to base for a six-game home stand, beginning on Tuesday.
Friday marked the second time the Maple Leafs were able to practice on this road trip. The only other time was in Calgary, the day before Monday's game.
"We've practiced maybe two or three times in the last month, so it's really, really been something that I believe has hurt our game," Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said after Friday's practice. "So we took some time today to go a little slower and work through some things. And November is going to set up pretty well for us that way. I'm not going to tell you what they were, but I think we made some progress in some areas that we've been struggling."
The bench boss may not have shed some light on what needs to be improved by the team ahead of meeting the Canucks, but a couple of the players know what needs to be better.
"I think turning the puck over," defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson admitted. "I think we gave him a little bit too many easy looks that ended up in our net. So that's an area that I think we have to clean up. And if we do that, that will help us out. Obviously, going the other way, I think, playing with the puck a little bit more. But yeah, turning a little bit too many pucks over the last two games."
thehockeynews.comThe Numbers Behind Maple Leafs' Offensive Talent Making Up For Glaring Defensive IssuesSergei Bobrovsky hasn't been hot for the Toronto Maple Leafs by any means, but the team's defense has been one of the worst in the NHL after 15 games. Here are the numbers behind the Leafs' struggles in their own end.
The Maple Leafs had 27 giveaways in the past two outings, nine of which were in the defensive zone, according to MoneyPuck. As of Thursday, Toronto are among the top 10 for the most giveaways to their opponent and giveaways in the defensive zone.
"I think there's something you can always change up," Troy Stecher said. "We didn't really sustain in the O-zone, but I think if you look at our season, you'd be like, 'oh, we score a lot of goals.' So it's like a catch-22."
"I think we do need to improve offensively, neutral zone, I don't think we've been getting as many stops as we would like. It almost seems like we kind of default to our squad. And then defensively, I think any team in the league would always want to improve on their system just naturally. It's still early in the year, so I think we have a conscious effort of trying to improve in all aspects right now," Stecher added.
The Maple Leafs meet the Canucks, who are last place in the NHL and have allowed the most goals in the league to this point, with 68 goals against in 15 games.
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