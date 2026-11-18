Toronto Maple Leafs
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David Banks-Imagn Images
David Banks-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 12:06 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 12:06 PM
If you still had hopes that the Maple Leafs would make the playoffs this season, the club gave you more reason to think the opposite is true.
CHICAGO — If the Toronto Maple Leafs carried any positivity into the Windy City during their losing streak, it has surely been fully expunged.
The Leafs fell 6-3 to a Chicago Blackhawks team that entered the game ranked 31st in the overall standings and lost Connor Bedard to an apparent shoulder injury early in the third period, when Toronto trailed by only one goal.
The defense was porous and lacked structure. Sergei Bobrovsky, who made his first start in a week, couldn’t make timely saves when needed, and Toronto couldn’t take advantage of its three power plays. The loss extended the Leafs’ losing streak to seven games without a point, something the club hadn’t done since the 2013-14 season, when it went from second in its division to falling out of playoff contention.
The Leafs got off to a solid start, with Easton Cowan opening the scoring in the first period, but things went off the rails quickly in the second frame. Frank Nazar scored the next two goals. It looked like Oliver Moore had put Chicago up 3-1 late in the second period, only to have the goal taken away because Teddy Blueger had scored earlier in the play, even though it was initially missed. One stoppage flipped the score from 3-1 Chicago to 2-2.
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Some momentum for Toronto, right? NOPE. Just 35 seconds later, Bedard put the Blackhawks back on top.
Perhaps that’s where the Leafs could have used a save from Bobrovsky, who allowed six goals on 25 shots.
“We have three guys overskate a puck in the defensive zone. You can say Bob let it in, but what are we, what are we doing?” Hiller questioned. “It’s a shift after a goal and it’s an important moment, and then we skate out, three guys skate past the puck and, you know, they make a good shot.”
Without Bedard early in the third, things somehow got worse for the Leafs, even as more opportunity presented itself. They had three power-play chances, two of them thanks to Chicago shooting the puck over the glass. They didn’t convert.
During the six-game losing streak that preceded this one, the Leafs could at least say they were playing well against tough opponents. The Blackhawks were supposed to be a gimme, and somehow Toronto looked worse.
“I'm disappointed tonight. I don't know. I'm disappointed every night, but you can tell tonight specifically," Hiller said. "This is, this is one, and I've said to you guys, you know what? We played good. We're right there. This is one for me, it's really disappointing how we played the second half of that game.”
One day earlier, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said he saw some “green shoots” in the way his team had played, a term typically used in economics and the stock market to signal early signs of recovery, implying the Leafs had already hit bottom. He couldn’t have been more wrong.
Fans had been calling for a change of some kind. Whether it was playing Gavin McKenna more or changing up the lines, Hiller held firm.
It seems like he’s finally ready to make one.
“Oh, we certainly got to talk about it. Well, we do talk about it, but we've kind of given some guys some rope and let them run with it a little bit. And yeah, you're right. It might be time,” Hiller said.
Unfortunately, it may already be too late.
All of this unfolded in front of MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley, who was in attendance for the one-off road game at United Center.
The last time the Leafs went seven games without a point and still made the playoffs was in 1996. Toronto fired Pat Burns and replaced him with Nick Beverley on an interim basis, but that was much later in the season.
Unless something drastic happens, the Leafs’ season, as you know it, is doomed.
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