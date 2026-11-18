The Leafs got off to a solid start, with Easton Cowan opening the scoring in the first period, but things went off the rails quickly in the second frame. Frank Nazar scored the next two goals. It looked like Oliver Moore had put Chicago up 3-1 late in the second period, only to have the goal taken away because Teddy Blueger had scored earlier in the play, even though it was initially missed. One stoppage flipped the score from 3-1 Chicago to 2-2.