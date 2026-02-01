While Playoff Chances Remain Slim, Maple Leafs Players Shift To Survival Mode With Each Game

“I could have said that a couple games ago, but obviously, this one feels good,” Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said. The Leafs had previously fallen 5-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Despite extending the losing streak at that time, it was the first game of the six where the team clearly deserved a better fate. “We played well in Seattle and it didn't come out our way, but I thought it was good that we just stuck with it,” Matthews added.