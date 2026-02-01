Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs Reportedly Reaffirm Commitment To Each Other Amid Difficult Season

Anyone who worried that Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews might want out after the team's struggles this season can take a breath. And those who wondered if the Maple Leafs would try to trade Matthews to begin a rebuild can take a pause.
The Maple Leafs moved eight points back of the final wild-card spot — currently held by the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres — after their shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks.
While it seems possible they could catch one of the Bruins or Sabres, Toronto has to be realistic with what could come next: missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
With that being said, people were wondering what might be next for Matthews, who, after this season, has two more years on his contract with the Maple Leafs. After a slow(er) start to the year for unknown reasons, Matthews has 26 goals and 46 points in 49 games.
And, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, both sides — the Maple Leafs and Matthews — aren't interested in parting ways once this rollercoaster of a season ends.
"There was a conversation this week between the Maple Leafs and Matthews' representation. And (the Maple Leafs) just asked, 'Is anything here different?'" Friedman reported.
"With the way that this season has gone, is there any reason for the Maple Leafs to believe that Matthews wouldn't want to return for 2026-27, or for Matthews to believe the Maple Leafs wouldn't want him to return for 26-27, and both sides reaffirmed their commitment to each other.
"I know it's a big question, but the answer is: no change; Matthews with them, and the Maple Leafs with Matthews."
The 28-year-old, like his team, has had a fascinating season. After starting the year not as strongly as usual, Matthews has looked like the player of old as of late, scoring the third-most goals since the beginning of 2026.
(Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has 13; Colorado Avalanche forward Brock Nelson has 12; tied with Matthews at 11 goals is New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad.)
Matthews' 26 goals are also the most among the Maple Leafs by quite a few. John Tavares sits second on the team with 19 goals in 55 games. Both William Nylander and Bobby McMann have 17 goals on the season.
Don't forget: Matthews also broke the team's goal-scoring record on Jan. 3, passing Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin's 420 goals. Since then, the forward has scored six goals and 13 points in 14 games.
Matthews is likely considered the greatest Maple Leaf of all time after breaking Sundin's goal record. It's a massive positive that the forward is willing to stick with the Maple Leafs through what's been the team's most difficult stretch since they drafted Matthews in 2016.