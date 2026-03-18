Who Is Brandon Buhr? What The Maple Leafs Are Getting In New Entry-Level Signing

What the Leafs are getting is a player who lives in the high-danger areas. Scouts from Elite Prospects have lauded his puck-hounding mentality and his knack for winning wall battles before driving to the net. He isn’t just a physical presence, either; his offensive toolkit includes a high-end shot and elite hand-eye coordination. Fans might already be familiar with him without realizing it, with his mid-air, highlight-reel game-winning goal against RPI in the Mayor’s Cup.