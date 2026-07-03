Why Coming Home To The Maple Leafs is 'Fuel to the Fire' for Nick Paul

After an hour with 600 unread messages, Mississauga native Nick Paul is turning childhood fandom and a grueling injury recovery into motivation for his dream opportunity with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Within less than an hour of the news breaking, Nick Paul’s phone had completely surrendered to the chaos.
"I had like 600, over 600 unread messages and calls and everything," Paul said. "So I'm like completely overwhelmed with everything. But it's like that excitement of like everyone like fired up for me being back."
For the Mississauga, Ontario native, the whirlwind of the last 24 hours hasn't quite processed yet. On a busy opening day of NHL free agency, the Toronto Maple Leafs officially brought the local product home, acquiring Paul from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for goaltender Dennis Hildeby, a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, and a 2028 third-round draft pick.
The trade caught the 31-year-old forward completely by surprise. While spending his summer training out in Tampa, he hadn't given much thought to offseason movement. But as he watched the Maple Leafs actively reshape their roster, headlined by the marquee signing of veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, he couldn't help but notice the pieces moving on the board. Then came the call from Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois.
"From there, I was like, oh, I guess this is happening," Paul recalled. "So, yeah, kind of surprised by it, but couldn't be more excited to become a Leaf."
To understand what this move means to Paul, you have to look back to his childhood. Growing up in Mississauga, the daily routine revolved around the Blue and White.
"The best part of my day was waking up in the morning and watch the highlights eating some cereal before school," Paul smiled, reflecting on a childhood spent idolizing Toronto legends. His closet back then was a rotating collection of franchise staples. "I had (Mats) Sundin, I had Cujo (Curtis Joseph), I had obviously a Domi jersey, Darcy Tucker. I loved it."
As he grew older, the fandom evolved into the quintessential Greater Toronto Area experience. Paul and his friends would hop on the GO train from Mississauga, heading straight to the arena downtown to hunt for last-minute nosebleed tickets, keeping their pockets light.
Now, those core childhood memories are merging with his professional reality.
"To think that I'm going to be able to play for the Leafs... it's pretty surreal," Paul said. "It just means a little more when you come back to play against them, but to play with them is definitely giving me a whole other excitement level. It's going to be cool the first time I step on that ice for that first game."
Leafs fans are already intimately familiar with Paul’s ability to thrive under the intense bright lights of the Atlantic Division. He spent years tormenting Toronto, first with the Ottawa Senators and then with the Lightning. Most notably, Paul delivered the heartbreak himself in 2022, scoring both goals for Tampa Bay in a tight 2-1 Game 7 victory to eliminate Toronto in the opening round.
While that performance left local fans devastated, it showcased the exact clutch gene the Maple Leafs’ front office was looking to inject into their middle-six forward group.
"I've just always been in my career wanting big moments," Paul explained. "Like that's what fires me up, like when the pressure's on."
He also won't have to navigate the transition alone. The trade reunites Paul with a very familiar face in Max Domi (provided Domi is cleared to play following complications from surgery). The two played hockey together during their formative years in the GTHL, where Paul’s father served as their head coach.
"My dad was strict on us," Paul laughed. "Me and Max played hockey growing up... We would go to games together, too, to watch his dad a couple times."
The move also provides Paul with a fresh slate after an incredibly grueling, injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign in Tampa Bay. Hampered by a high ankle sprain and a wrist injury so severe he could barely stick handle, he underwent surgery and was limited to just 15 points in 51 games.
"Last year, to me, I wasn't happy with it," Paul admitted candidly. "It leaves a bad taste in my mouth. But the best thing I did was get my wrist healthy... It just puts a little fire in my belly. Now getting traded to the Leafs and having a new opportunity, playing in the city I grew up in is even more fuel to the fire."
With his body finally feeling healthy and free of aches, Paul plans to cut his Tampa summer short and head back north to Toronto ahead of schedule. The objective is simple: meet the training staff, pop his face in the facility, and get acquainted with his new teammates before training camp ramps up.
As for what number he will wear when he finally pulls the iconic sweater over his head? Expect him to stick with a familiar look.
"Most likely I'll probably just stick with 20," Paul said. "But it's about the front of the jersey, you know?"
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