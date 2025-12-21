Why Easton Cowan will be scratched For The Maple Leafs Against The Dallas Starts And Other News And Notes

DALLAS — The Toronto Maple Leafs will dress a pair of forwards who did not play in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Max Domi and Steven Lorentz will draw back into the lineup in place of Calle Jarnkrok and rookie Easton Cowan.

The latter may be a bit of a surprise as the 20-year-old was dressed on the club's top line on Saturday as Berube looked to change up the mix.

"I feel it's time for him to get a little reset here and watch a game and look at some film and work on things," Berube said when asked if it was a difficult decision. "I thought he just turned pucks over too much in the last game and was a little light in some areas."

Cowan logged 16:17 of ice time and recorded an assist on Saturday. The Mount Brydges, Ontario native has four goals and seven assists in 26 games this season. He started the game with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Max Domi will likely move back into the spot where Cowan played.

Berube insisted the one-game scratch to Domi was different than the message-sending move that it was when he was last scratched on Nov. 28.

"We have extra players, and I've got to make decisions," Berube said. "That's what I'm doing."

Domi has three goals and nine assists in 32 games this season.

Lorentz will return after a one-game scratch for Jarnkrok. The Leafs will be playing against a well-rested Dallas Stars team with Toronto playing their third game in four nights.

"Managing the puck and manage the game, that will be critical tonight," Berube said.