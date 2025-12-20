Max Domi Expected To Be Scratched By Maple Leafs Against Predators As Matias Maccelli Returns To The Lineup





NASHVILLE — The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to sit Max Domi when the club visits the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said he had some decisions to make regarding his lineup. Following his media availability, the team’s projected scratches took the ice to do the expected work that comes with players who aren’t expected to be used. Max Domi was among them with Steven Lorentz, Henry Thrun, Chris Tanev and Dennis Hildeby. All five players are not expected to play and Joseph Woll is confirmed to get the net against the Predators.

Domi had already been scratched one time this season, it occurred on Nov. 28 in Toronto’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Nov. 28. The 30-year-old forward has has three goals and nine assists in 32 games this season.

With Domi out, Matias Maccelli is expected to play in his first game since Nov. 28. Berube mentioned earlier in the week that he wanted to get the forward back into the lineup at some point and it appears to have occurred at the expense of Domi.

The Leafs acquired Maccelli for a conditional third-round draft pick this summer. The hope was that he could provide some offense in the top-six forward group but that really hasn’t panned out. He has four goals and five assists in 22 games this season.

Reports have circulated that the Leafs were open to moving Maccelli and the game against the Predators could present an opportunity to showcase the player to any prospective clubs.

Outside of those moves, the players who were extras during Friday's practice in Nashville will be out. Lorentz will also be a scratch as Calle Jarnkrok comes in to play his former team. Philippe Myers is expected to draw in for Thrun.

Projected lines

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Nick Robertson — John Tavares — Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Mattias Maccelli — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Defense Pairs

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Joseph Woll (starter)

Dennis Hildeby