Why Former Maple Leafs Goaltender James Reimer Signed A One-Year Contract With Senators

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer is officially an Ottawa Senator after playing just one game with the AHL's Belleville Senators on a professional tryout.
The veteran goaltender signed a one-year, $850,000 deal (which'll end after this season) with the Senators on Monday morning. It comes one day after his game with Belleville, where he allowed six goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Rochester Americans.
Reimer joins the Senators as they're without their number-one goaltender, Linus Ullmark, who's been on a personal leave of absence from the team since Dec. 28.
Before joining AHL Belleville, Reimer played for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup. He finished the tournament with a 1-1 record and a .906 save percentage in two games, with Canada being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Sparta Prague.
Reimer initially participated in training camp with the Maple Leafs last fall, signing a PTO after Joseph Woll left the team on a personal leave of absence.
"I haven't had that much fun in a long time. It's been a special experience to be back here," Reimer said one day after signing his PTO with the Maple Leafs. "A lot of memories and a lot of good emotions. And really enjoying the moment and just enjoying being back. It's a lot of fun."
Reimer inked the PTO with Toronto on Sept. 26 and played just half a preseason game, on Oct. 4 against the Detroit Red Wings, before being released from the tryout on Oct. 6.
The Maple Leafs claimed Cayden Primeau off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens, meaning they didn't need Reimer's services anymore.
We all know the history of Reimer with Toronto, though: A 2006 fourth-round pick, who played 207 games, and finished with an 85-76-23 record, and a stellar .914 save percentage, from 2010 to 2016.
The 37-year-old now finds himself with the eighth organization of his NHL career and hopes to remain at the highest level.
In 525 NHL games, split between the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, and Buffalo Sabres, Reimer has a 225-187-65 record and a .910 save percentage.