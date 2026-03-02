Why the Maple Leafs Are Reuniting Auston Matthews And William Nylander Vs Flyers, Nick Robertson Scratched

The shuffle comes at a critical juncture, as the Leafs have struggled since returning from the Olympic break and are facing the grim reality of potentially missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Compounding this pressure is the looming March 6 trade deadline. "They're Leafs today, so we need them to play for us," Berube said of the roster uncertainty. "They're professionals, and they've got to deal with that. Nobody can deal with it for them. They've just got to deal with it, and they've got to go play. They've got to do the job."