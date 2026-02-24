William Nylander Ready For Maple Leafs' Playoff Push After Sweden's Olympic Loss To Auston Matthews And Team USA

The 29-year-old returned home from the 2026 Winter Olympics last week after Auston Matthews and Team USA eliminated Sweden in overtime of the quarterfinals. It was Nylander's first Olympics, and he scored two goals and four points in five games.
"Great to be back," Nylander said on Tuesday. "Trying to forget what happened in Milan."
The Swedes tied the game late in the third period against Team USA, but defenseman Quinn Hughes scored the overtime winner, sending the United States to the medal rounds.
Matthews and Team USA then defeated Slovakia 6-2 before winning the gold medal game over Canada in overtime.
Nylander said he hasn't spoken to Matthews since his Maple Leafs teammate won gold. However, Nylander did reveal that he told Matthews to win it all after the USA's defeat over Sweden.
"I'm super happy for him and what he was able to accomplish there," said Nylander. "But I'm obviously upset that we lost. But it was a great game, and they did a great job. It's not an easy feat to win the gold medal...
"If there's anybody else that I wanted to win it, it would be him for sure."
Nylander continued, sharing that the toughest part of losing is knowing that the Olympics aren't for another four years, when he'll be 33, turning 34.
"That's where my mind has been the past couple of days," he continued.
In his first practice back with the Maple Leafs, Nylander returned to his usual spot on the second line, beside Matias Maccelli and Calle Jarnkrok (a placeholder for John Tavares, who missed practice due to illness).
Nylander missed time before the Olympics with a groin injury. He also missed most of Sweden's practices in Milan, Italy, due to maintenance, so it will be fascinating to see how he plays after a little break.
"It was nice to get a few days off, rest the body, and mind, too, after that loss," Nylander said. "Now, just getting fired up to come out and do our best to make a push."
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Nylander looked good after his first skate with the team.
"Normal Willy. He's ready to go, he says, and he feels good," Berube said.
"It took a couple days to relax and rest up a little bit and get over everything, like from an emotional level and a mental side of things, more than physical, I think. Obviously, the Olympics, it's a grind over there for these guys. But he's good to go."
Nylander's 18 goals and 52 points in 40 games lead the Maple Leafs, who are currently six points out of the final wild-card spot, held by the Boston Bruins, who have 69 points. Furthermore, Toronto's first three games after the Olympics are against divisional opponents in the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Ottawa Senators.
Each win is crucial at this time of year.
"We know that every game down the stretch isn't going to be easy. I mean, everybody's battling, it so tight," Nylander added. "If it goes the way we want it to go, I mean, it will build character and add a lot to our team, and I think it will be good for us."