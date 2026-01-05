Why The Maple Leafs Placed William Nylander On Injured Reserve And Called Up Marshall Rifai From Marlies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed William Nylander on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27.

The move comes after Nylander missed four games with a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old skated on Monday morning, the Maple Leafs said, and that there is no setback in his recovery. In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled Marshall Rifai from the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs added that this is just a roster management move.

Nylander picked up the lower-body injury during their game against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27. He played just 8:15 and left the game midway through the second period of their 7-5 win.

Nylander is eligible to return at any point, given it's been seven days since he picked up the injury.

Rifai joined the Marlies on a conditioning stint and cleared waivers last week. The defenseman has played five AHL games since returning from wrist surgery, which he underwent before the start of the regular season.

Bringing up Rifai could be a hint at Jake McCabe's status. The Maple Leafs defenseman left Saturday's game against the New York Islanders after Matthew Schaefer scored the game-tying goal in the third period.

He didn't return and Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said: ""He'll be evaluated tomorrow. We'll see where he's at. Hopefully it's not too serious. I'm not sure right now."

The Maple Leafs are going through another rash of injuries. Not only are McCabe and Nylander injured, but Chris Tanev is also out with a lower-body injury. It's possible we will get clarity on his status after practice on Monday.

