Why The Maple Leafs Signed Landon Sim To A Future Two-Year NHL Contract

The two-year, entry-level deal has an annual average value of $955,000, and he will be an RFA at the end of the contract.
Landon Sim will be sticking around with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization for at least two more seasons.
On Tuesday, the 21-year-old signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs, which'll begin next season. Sim had been on an AHL deal with the Toronto Marlies this year, following four seasons with the OHL's London Knights.
The forward spent part of this season with the Marlies, as well as another part of the year with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones, an affiliate of the Marlies and Maple Leafs.
In 18 games with the Cyclones, Sim scored two goals and six points, while also picking up 44 penalty minutes. With the Marlies, he's scored three goals and tallied 31 penalty minutes in 13 games.
If you're wondering why he hasn't played as much in his first pro season, it's because he picked up an injury early, which forced him to miss a month and a half.
Why the Maple Leafs Signed Sim
If there's one thing that sticks out almost immediately when watching Sim's game, it's the energy he brings to whichever team he's on.
He's on the smaller side, standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 187 pounds, but Sim plays like he's much bigger. The New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, native also isn't afraid of anyone and stands up for his teammates, which this organization desperately needs.
Sim was on a Knights team that won two OHL Championships and a Memorial Cup last spring, so he knows what it means to win. Also, it's a small sample size, but he's shown he can find the back of the net at the pro level.
What the Maple Leafs likely hope to see from Sim over the next two years is how he develops his game at the pro level. Will he be able to score consistently in a middle-six role with the Marlies? Can he play higher in the lineup?
But also, can his game develop to where he's a true bottom-six option for the Maple Leafs at the end of his entry-level contract? I think those will be the biggest questions for Toronto with Sim.
It's a good bet with the type of energy Sim brings to any given lineup.