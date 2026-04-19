Why The NHL's 'Ball-By-Ball' Draft Lottery Will Be A Must-Watch For Maple Leafs Fans

There is already significant drama for the Leafs heading into the night. Toronto holds the fifth-best chance of winning the lottery, but they face a precarious situation: they have only a 41.9 percent chance of keeping their pick. If they drop out of the top five, the pick will be transferred to Boston. This is a condition of the March 7, 2025, trade that sent the pick and Fraser Minten to the Bruins in exchange for veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo.