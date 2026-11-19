Stolarz is in the first year of a four-year, $15 million extension ($3.75 million AAV) he signed in September 2025. Bobrovsky is in the first year of the three-year, $21 million deal ($7 million AAV) he signed as a free agent on July 1, which carries a full no-movement clause through 2028-29. With Bobrovsky’s numbers lagging well below his career norms and the Leafs searching for consistency, the absence of hard limits on Stolarz leaves open the possibility that the club will lean more heavily on the 6-foot-6 netminder in the weeks ahead.