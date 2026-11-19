Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 6:37 PM
With $7 million free-agent signing Sergei Bobrovsky posting an .874 save percentage amid Toronto’s seven-game skid, head coach Jim Hiller confirmed Thursday that the Maple Leafs have placed no hard cap on Anthony Stolarz’s workload ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Kings.
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