Will Maple Leafs Operate Goalie Tandem As Dennis Hildeby Starts Against Capitals?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs' morning skate began on Thursday, Dennis Hildeby stood in the away net.

The 24-year-old will get his seventh start of the season as Toronto prepares to face the Capitals, who are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. Toronto is coming off a big comeback win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, where Joseph Woll stopped 23 of 25 shots for the win.

Instead of going back to Woll against the Capitals, the Maple Leafs are being cautious with the goaltender. Woll had been out a week after picking up a lower-body injury on Dec. 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"Just with Woll coming back off of injury, playing that game, we thought about him tonight again," said Berube on Thursday morning, "but I think it's important that we make sure that he's rested and ready to go for the next one."

This is the first time this season that the Maple Leafs haven't gone with the number-one option in a game that's not on a back-to-back.

Berube, however, has mentioned previously that he's comfortable going back and forth with Hildeby and Woll in the crease. After all, Hildeby has been strong in almost every game he's appeared in this season. Despite just two wins through 11 appearances, the Swede has a strong .923 save percentage.

"He's shown he can handle (the workload)," said Berube on Dec. 15. "I think he did a great job for us. Going into even last game (against the Edmonton Oilers), we limit a couple things, he gives us another chance to win the game."

Woll returned to the Maple Leafs from a personal leave of absence towards the end of October. His first appearance came on Nov. 15 against the Blackhawks, where he stopped 29 of 32 shots against for the loss.

Since then, his play has been strong, with him currently holding a 5-3-1 record and a .927 save percentage. He's second in the league for save percentage among goalies who've played nine or more games (ahead of him is the Minnesota Wild's Jesper Wallstedt, who has a .937 save percentage in 12 games).

But with how strong each goaltender is playing, will Berube look for one of the two to take the starting job and run with it?

"Not necessarily," the head coach added.

With limited news on Anthony Stolarz's status, Woll and Hildeby are Toronto's two goaltenders for the foreseeable future. And with four games left before the holiday break, it's likely each netminder will get two games (with a back-to-back coming on Saturday and Sunday).

After playing Washington on Thursday, the Maple Leafs will travel to Nashville and Dallas before returning home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 23. The Maple Leafs will then have three days off before taking on the Ottawa Senators at home on Dec. 27.



