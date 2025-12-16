Maple Leafs Provide Another Update On Anthony Stolarz, Rule Out Concussion

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz still hasn't gotten on the ice, and likely won't for some time.

It's been a little over a month since the 31-year-old departed a Nov. 11 game against the Boston Bruins after one period due to an upper-body injury. Following the game, head coach Craig Berube thought Stolarz, who he says "got a little stretched out," would be fine.

It's been quite the opposite of that, though.

Stolarz hasn't been seen very much, aside from in videos from the Maple Leafs' social team. Updates on the goaltender from Berube have also been vague, leading many to wonder what's going on with the ailing goaltender.

On Tuesday morning, ahead of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Berube confirmed to reporters that Stolarz wasn't dealing with a concussion, adding that the goaltender would see another specialist for whatever injury he has.

"He's not making the progress that we thought he would make," Berube said, via TSN's Chris Johnston.

Stolarz has appeared in 13 games with the Maple Leafs this season, tallying six wins and an .884 save percentage. The goaltender had started 13 of Toronto's first 17 games of the year while Joseph Woll was away from the team for personal reasons.

During that time, the Maple Leafs had Cayden Primeau, but he only played in three games during his tenure in Toronto. Given Primeau's sub-.900 save percentage, the Maple Leafs likely felt they had to have Stolarz play more of the games, which possibly led to him picking up an injury.

Berube was questioned about Stolarz on Saturday, before a game against the Edmonton Oilers. Toronto's head coach said that Stolarz wouldn't be getting onto the ice anytime soon, while adding his season isn't in jeopardy, yet.

"I wouldn't go there," Berube said.

Woll and Dennis Hildeby have been handling the workload since Stolarz has been out. Woll, who suffered a lower-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 4, will make his return to the crease on Tuesday against the Blackhawks.

Joseph Woll Set To Return In Goal For Maple Leafs Against Blackhawks And What To Expect

Joseph Woll returns to the lineup tonight against Chicago, looking to resume a dominant season that currently places him in the 97th percentile of NHL goaltenders.

In eight appearances this season, Woll has four wins and a .928 save percentage.

Hildeby has played in five of Toronto's last seven games, putting together one win and a stellar .926 save percentage in that span. Through 11 games this year in the NHL, the Swede has two wins and a .923 save percentage.