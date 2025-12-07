'Wish We Found A Way To Get This For Him': Dennis Hildeby Shows Promise In Maple Leafs' Shootout Loss To Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs owe Dennis Hildeby one after their shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Hildeby was starting for the team after Saturday morning's news that Joseph Woll was going on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Hildeby had played seven games before this one, but it felt like this was a moment where he could put his stamp on being an NHLer.

And he did so.

In the first period, Toronto played well, getting as many chances as they gave up. When they needed a save, Hildeby was there to make it. The same went for the second and third periods, though he was busiest in the middle frame, facing 14 shots from the Canadiens.

"Kept us in it," said Scott Laughton, who scored Toronto's third-period goal to tie the game at one. "He's been solid right from day one. He's been good every game I've seen him. We're going to need that going forward here. And it's good to see. But he's a great, great kid, and he deserves it."

A second-period power play goal from Cole Caufield off a back-door pass from Juraj Slafkovský was the only puck that got behind Hildeby in regulation. Caufield would add another in the shootout, along with a nice one-handed marker from Alexandre Texier, to get the extra point.

"Yeah, I'm not happy about that," Hildeby described his first shootout at the NHL level.

"It seems to be a learning process there, too. I felt like I could have done more there, so that sucks a little bit to finish off that way."

Maple Leafs React To Joseph Woll Leaving Win Against Hurricanes And What We Know About His ‘Lower-Body’ Injury

Just as the Maple Leafs found their stride on a successful road trip, the team faces a potential crisis in the crease after Joseph Woll exited Thursday’s win with a concerning lower-body injury.

Hildeby finished the game, stopping 33 of 34 shots against. Despite the game going into the loss column, the 24-year-old should be proud of the saves he made. Particularly, one in the second period, where he robbed Zachary Bolduc on a breakaway.

"He's been really good," Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. "This year, he seems like he took that next level and just gets the confidence and poise. I really like how he handles himself, off and on the ice."

Nicolas Roy added, "I just wish we found one more and find a way to get this one for him tonight."

After Saturday's loss, Hildeby improves to a .927 save percentage through eight games this season.

The good thing is, Hildeby is getting more confident with every game he gets into, and the statistics definitely prove it. The Swede has the fourth-best save percentage among NHL goaltenders who've played five or more games this year.

The goalie right in front of him is Woll, who Hildeby will have to hold the fort for until he's ready to return to the lineup, which could be in a week.

"He was really good, I thought," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube. "He did the job for us, made some real good saves, and so I was happy. Good to see that with him."

