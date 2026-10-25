'I Feel Like I'm Sleeping Right Now': Dmitri Simashev Scores First Two NHL Goals to Give Mammoth a 5-4 Overtime Win Over Lightning

“Veg had a tough stretch, and you start the game that way, and then they score three goals in the first period,” Tourigny said. “He showed a lot of character bouncing back and coming up big like he did at the end of the game and making big saves in overtime and in the third. Really proud of him, really proud for him. I think we all know how much he cares and how much the team means to him, so to see him bounce back and come up big in key moments and help us to get the two points was huge.”