A shoutout needs to go to Zac Jones. Ever since being called up from the Tucson Roadrunners, he has fit in like a glove on the Mammoth’s blueline. While he only has two goals from the San Jose Sharks game, in every game he’s appeared in, he makes a positive presence for himself. Whether that’s via strong defensive play or the ability to get the puck to the net, Jones might’ve forced the Mammoth to keep him up in Utah even when everyone else gets healthy.