Utah Mammoth
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 6:25 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 6:25 AM
When you look at the scoresheet and see that the Utah Mammoth only had 12 shots on goal during their Saturday game against the Anaheim Ducks, you would probably assume that they lost. It’s not often that you barely crack double digits in shots and manage to pull off an upset.
Well, don’t ever put it past the Mammoth to pull off something crazy. Not only did they beat the Ducks 3-2 on Saturday, but they did so while allowing 31 shots on goal from a high-powered Ducks offense. It’s their second straight win, and all of a sudden, the doom-and-gloom sentiment from the past couple of weeks is going away.
If you were only watching during the first couple of minutes, you probably weren’t expecting things to turn out the way they did. Cutter Gauthier put a shot towards the net that Leo Carlsson put home to put the Ducks up 1-0 early. That was all thanks to a bad turnover from Michael Carcone.
It was after that that things turned around. It started with a fantastic goal from Vincent Trocheck. Ironically, off a turnover from the Ducks, Trocheck nabbed the puck, took it to the net with a defender right behind him, and tucked it into the back of the net. The forward has goals in three straight games now and has been on fire after going 10 games without a goal.
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“He does a lot of stuff: faceoffs, leadership on the bench, responsible on the ice on both sides of the puck,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We started the game with the puck; we were not as efficient as we wanted, and he is one of the guys who step up on the bench. I think guys respond well to him, and they made the right adjustment.”
From there, it was a defensive master class from the Mammoth. If you’ve seen anything about the Ducks recently, you’ll know that they’ve been an offensive machine. They are tied for fourth in the NHL in goals for, with 87. Gauthier himself has four hat tricks in November alone.
However, they’ve used their explosive output to power their struggling defense and goaltending to wins. They are tied for second in the NHL in goals against, with 92. If you shut down the Ducks’ offense, beating them is a lot easier.
“The more you prepare, the more you know what their tendency is, how they create, and how to stay away from what they create,” Tourigny said. “They're good players. A lot of good players in the league will find a new way, another way to create if you take something away. Tonight we were on the right side of it.”
That’s what the Mammoth did on Saturday. Their defense was simply better than the Ducks’ offense. Every defenseman was either a plus or an even player in the plus-minus stat line, except Dmitri Simashev.
A shoutout needs to go to Zac Jones. Ever since being called up from the Tucson Roadrunners, he has fit in like a glove on the Mammoth’s blueline. While he only has two goals from the San Jose Sharks game, in every game he’s appeared in, he makes a positive presence for himself. Whether that’s via strong defensive play or the ability to get the puck to the net, Jones might’ve forced the Mammoth to keep him up in Utah even when everyone else gets healthy.
Another defenseman who made a big impact on Saturday was Andrew Peeke, who played the second-most minutes of any Mammoth skater. He, too, as he usually does, provided a strong physical presence. The defenseman’s play went beyond the defensive side, though.
Nearly halfway through the second period, Peeke unleashed a wrist shot that made its way through traffic and into the back of the net. It was his third goal of the season. Three defensemen now make up the top 10 in goals for the Mammoth.
“With some of the injuries, there are expanded roles and opportunities up for grabs, and I think for me, it's sticking with my strengths and knowing what I do,” Peeke said. “There are opportunities out there where you're going to play some more minutes. Collectively, as a D-core, we tried to take advantage of that.”
With the Mammoth up 2-1, protecting the lead became the main goal. Enter Sebastian Cossa. Oh, by the way, Saturday was the goaltender’s birthday.
Maybe that was the fuel to the fire, but Cossa continued his great play from the prior game against the Colorado Avalanche. He made some fantastic saves throughout the whole game, allowing only two goals on 31 shots. Cossa walks away from this one with a .931 save percentage.
“It's awesome,” Cossa said. “Not going to give any Devin Cooley speeches, but it's pretty cool. Giving up one with 10 seconds left, it gets a little tight there for a second. Stenny did a good job winning that faceoff, and we just got it deep. Definitely really happy to get the win in front of the fans tonight.”
With two back-to-back great wins, Cossa has put himself in a position with a 6-2-1 record where he is likely the starting goaltender for the Mammoth going forward. Unless Karel Vejmelka can come out of nowhere and string together some strong wins, Cossa will probably get a majority of the starts going forward.
As mentioned, the Mammoth went on to win this game. Powered by some good defense and Cossa, the team made it nearly the full game before another puck entered the back of the net. In the final two minutes, Logan Cooley deposited the puck into an empty net. That eventually became the game-winner after Salt Lake City native Ian Moore scored from near the blueline.
It was the second straight win for the Mammoth after they lost six straight. After a crappy start to the homestand, the Mammoth have turned the ship around and finished the five-game stretch with a respectable 2-1-2 record.
“We preached that we were playing good hockey,” Cossa said. “We just weren't able to get some wins, losing games, and now we’re flipping that page, winning the last two on the homestand before hitting the big road swing.”
However, even more important was getting the win on Hockey Fights Cancer Night in front of a bunch of emotional fans. It was great and awesome to see DJ Theorine, who is going through his last round of chemotherapy, get to drop the ceremonial puck, wave to a loud, cheering Delta Center crowd, and then get fist bumps from every single player on the Mammoth bench. It’s just as cool knowing that he got to see a great hockey game and his favorite team get the win.
“You see this kid out there, and you think, oh, we have guys who are sick,” Tourigny said. “We have a guy who got injured. No more. No more excuses. You see how resilient and the smile on his face and the reaction of the fans. You had to be touched, and you had to get up for it.”
The Mammoth cannot play like this every night. They need to get more shots on net, and they need to get more goals. However, their strong defense and goaltending-first mentality worked on Saturday. They got the win. Now they get to ride a two-game win streak into a week where they’ll play four straight Central Division rivals on the road. It’s one of the best-case scenarios you could’ve envisioned when the Mammoth got back home last Thursday.
The Mammoth will play the Winnipeg Jets next on Monday. The Jets are 11-9-4 and are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
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