“The attitude some of those guys had and shared with the guys proved why that team, for a long time, was in the playoffs every year,” Peeke said. “I think the guys here have that mindset and recognize that if we lose a game, what do we have to do to bounce back and win that next one. Those things are important throughout a season. You go through streaks; you go through inconsistencies, but when you lose a game, how do you bounce back? I think this group is trending in the right direction in terms of how to find that consistency through a long season.”