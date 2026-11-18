Utah Mammoth
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Aaron Baker-Imagn Images
Aaron Baker-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 5:45 AMPublished Nov 18, 2026 5:45 AM
Not a lot of people nowadays are able to get under Sidney Crosby’s skin. Andrew Peeke isn’t one of those people. He went viral on social media after battling with Crosby in front of the net, which led to a penalty. It was his moment in the box that really made its way around the internet, where he told Crosby to stop crying.
That’s just typical Peeke, though. Something Utah Mammoth fans have really gotten to know, love, and laugh at. Being a pest is his role, and it’s something he’s excelled at, especially in Utah.
“You have to find your niche in some way, and you have to separate yourself and find something that you can bring to the table, night in, night out, Peeke said. “For me, that's an important part of the game for myself, and whether it's battling or all those little things, I try to do that, and for me, it keeps me extremely engaged in the game.”
With his noticeable and effective game, Peeke has started to become a fan favorite. It’s not surprising considering if he’s not creating chaos on the ice, he is being an effective presence in somehow and someway.
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Mammoth fans can give some credit to Clayton Keller for Peeke even playing in Salt Lake City. The two were teammates on Team USA during the 2025 World Championship, where the pair eventually won gold. He, Logan Cooley, and former teammates Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan spoke very highly of Utah, owner Ryan Smith, the brand-new facilities, and the team.
“Just hearing from guys around, they spoke super highly of how the organization takes care of their players, the practice facility, and the things that this team has to offer,” Peeke said. “With the momentum they had coming from the year before making the playoffs, I thought it was really enticing. This organization is striving to take that next step, not just me; the eyes are open around the league with that, and it's really exciting.”
The hype piqued Peeke’s interest. The defenseman played out his last season under contract with the Boston Bruins, recording 14 points before heading to free agency for the first time in his career.
The timing worked out perfectly. Over the offseason, the Mammoth lost Ian Cole and Sean Durzi. While they had Dmitri Simashev to fill one of the spots, they needed one more player to put on their bottom pair. Peeke needed a new home. It was a perfect match as the Mammoth signed the defenseman to a one-year deal.
For Peeke, there were just a lot of things that attracted him to Salt Lake City. There were Cooley and Keller, the latter of whom was the first to text him to congratulate him on the new deal. Peeke also had a spot carved out for him on the blueline, and the Mammoth were clearly on the rise after making the postseason for the first time in their franchise history.
“It was just a really good fit,” Peeke said. “There was an opportunity to come here and earn everything that I put my work into, and I thought that was really exciting for me to come to a place that's trending in the right direction. The team has a lot of talented players, and I thought for me it was a good opportunity to come in, earn a role for myself and continue from there.”
Peeke has done everything and more to earn his role on the Mammoth since arriving in Utah. He’s already got eight points in 22 games and is second in points among defensemen on the Mammoth. The defenseman also has 29 blocks, the third most on the team. Not to mention, he’s done a good job playing with whoever he’s paired with on the blueline, including Simashev, Nate Schmidt, and Mikhail Sergachev.
He’s also done a great job playing the role of the pest. Peeke has 22 penalty minutes, tied for the second most in his career already. He has two fights, both coming in the same game during times when the Mammoth really needed a momentum swing. Peeke always seems to be in the middle of things, such as in the case when he was battling Crosby.
The defenseman is really a Swiss Army knife, master of all things. If you need him to put up some offense, he’s able to do so. If you need him to go out and defend during big minutes, he will go out there and block every shot he can. If you need him to help change the tide of a game, he will fight. He’s a coach's dream. It’s why head coach André Tourigny enjoys having him on his team.
“The way he preps, he's urgent every day,” Tourigny said. “I don't want to throw that word around too much by saying he's a good pro, but that's what he is. The way he carries himself every day, the way he pays attention in meetings, the way he pays attention in practice, the way he pays attention in pregame preparation, is detailed on the ice. He's playing with a lot of urgency every shift. He's battling, he's urgent, and he's engaged. He's the kind of guy that, when you're in the trenches, you want him on your side because you know you will get the best of him.”
Tourigny isn’t just saying that Peeke is the player guys want on their side during battle. He means that. The defenseman has really leaned into the role of being a team player. Sure, there’s the physical side of it, where he’s fighting, blocking shots, and getting under the skin of his opponents, which really helps the Mammoth, but it’s also off the ice.
Peeke was a part of two well-established locker rooms in Columbus and Boston. With the Blue Jackets, the defenseman had a leadership core of Boone Jenner, Zach Werenski, and, for his first couple of seasons, the late Johnny Gaudreau. When he got traded to the Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy were there, but Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron were also around the locker room a lot.
Peeke sees some similarities between that Bruins group that consistently made the playoffs and his new team. He believes that this Mammoth team is on its way to being a consistent threat in the Western Conference.
“The attitude some of those guys had and shared with the guys proved why that team, for a long time, was in the playoffs every year,” Peeke said. “I think the guys here have that mindset and recognize that if we lose a game, what do we have to do to bounce back and win that next one. Those things are important throughout a season. You go through streaks; you go through inconsistencies, but when you lose a game, how do you bounce back? I think this group is trending in the right direction in terms of how to find that consistency through a long season.”
Peeke has done his part in helping the Mammoth grow as well. For most of the season, he’s played with Simashev, mentoring him and trying to be a good partner for him on the blueline. He and Simashev have developed a good bond, and it’s shown on and off the ice.
“We talk outside the rink a lot,” Simashev said. “After every game, we talk about some situations. He's a really good hockey player. He's strong. He's big, and he has experience playing in the NHL. He helps me.”
After 22 games, Peeke has really settled into his role on the ice and in the locker room with the Mammoth. You can tell he’s a very valuable piece of this team who doesn’t get enough credit for what he does. Especially with both Schmidt and John Marino out with injuries, he’s really stepped up, playing between 17 and 20 minutes a night.
Off the ice and away from the rink, Peeke and his wife, Ryen, have started to make Utah their home. During their rare off time, the couple usually walk around, try new restaurants, and sometimes go to Park City.
They also spend a lot of time with their famous dog, Franklin, who has enjoyed the move. He’s been enjoying getting outside more frequently, something that was hard to do in a bigger city like Boston.
“He's got a yard now,” Peeke said. “He's got some space to move around. In Boston, we obviously didn't have that. We were in an apartment. He likes it here, being able to roam around outside and have some fun.”
It’s been a great new adventure for Peeke in Utah. He’s really flourished and carved himself a big role with the Mammoth. While he’s only on a one-year deal, similar to defensemen like Marino and Schmidt before him, he’s fit in very well and has done a lot for the team already. It would be hard to envision the Mammoth and him not sitting down when the time is right and discussing an extension.
For now, though, that’s not on Peeke’s mind. His goal right now is to help the Mammoth win and stop their current losing skid. To do that, the Mammoth need some sort of consistency from everyone. It’s something the defenseman wants to achieve personally for all 84 games.
“Night in, night out, consistency throughout 84 games now is a tough thing,” Peeke said. “I think that if I can bring that every night, that helps me a lot to continue to grow as a player.”
While we’re only 22 games in, it’s hard to argue Peeke hasn’t made an impact every night. He makes the Mammoth a tougher team to play against every night. He’s been a notable player either on the scoresheet or when he’s doing what he does best, and that’s by being a pest. It’s his role, and he wouldn’t want it any other way.
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