Repetitive Issues Bite the Mammoth Again in Loss to Flyers

“When the game got away from us, you need to regroup, and you need to stay focused on the process,” Tourigny said. “We lost our composure, we lost our focus, and we did not press enough. We did not apply enough pace in our D-zone, then they have the puck a ton. When your opponent has the puck, it starts to create offense. Instead of defending with the same pride so we could recover the puck and go on the offense, we start to be casual defensively.”