Utah Mammoth
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 8:08 AMPublished Nov 19, 2026 8:08 AM
The mood around the Utah Mammoth was just as high-spirited as anyone would’ve expected. Head coach André Tourigny made that pretty clear when he came into the press room.
“I’m really happy to talk to you tonight,” Tourigny said.
You can’t blame him for that hilarious comment. A giant 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on home ice snapped the six-game losing streak the Mammoth were on. It wasn’t a fluke win either. It was a hard-fought, well-earned win over one of their biggest division opponents.
Calling this game a battle might be a slight understatement. With 42 minutes combined between the two teams, this was an extremely physical game that saw big hits, fights, and quite a few scrums. If this is a prequel to the Winter Classic, the game in Rice Eccles Stadium on Dec. 31 might go down as one of the best games in Mammoth history.
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It was like a domino effect that started with a collision with Martin Nečas that sent him to the ice for quite some time. That turned into Liam O’Brien being rocked by Gavin Brindley, and Jack McBain returning the favor to the forward. That got everyone riled up.
“I got lit up, so that woke me up,” O’Brien said. “That poked the bear a little bit, but Bainer had some big hits, a big fight, absolute war. There's a bit of a rivalry there. Two mountain towns, and we got the Winter Classic coming here, so it's fun to build that.”
Shortly after, Gabriel Landeskog got involved. The Avalanche captain went after Logan Cooley, cross-checking him into the ice repeatedly, prompting Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev to chase after him. Meanwhile, Cooley got up and flicked Landeskog’s helmet to the other side of the ice.
McBain didn’t forget about that. Shortly after, he fought Landeskog at center ice, where he landed punch after punch on the Avalanche captain. McBain landed around 19 consecutive punches on Landeskog. The crowd, of course, went nuts.
“You touch any of our top guys- me and the boys- we're coming for you,” O’Brien said. “We're not going to let that go. That was vicious, and Bainer did a great job.”
Credit to Landeskog for answering the bell. He didn’t have to accept McBain’s fight, but he did so because he’s a respectable player and he knew what he had to do.
That wasn’t the only time the Delta Center crowd got rowdy on Wednesday night. They had four goals to celebrate. One of them was O’Brien’s first goal of the season, which came off a good snipe.
Dmitri Simashev also scored a beautiful shorthanded goal for his fifth of the season, skating the length of the rink to put one past Scott Wedgewood. That’s pure confidence right there, the same confidence we saw in the American Hockey League last season. Simashev has truly arrived, and it’s paying off dividends for the Mammoth.
Neither the Avalanche nor the Mammoth had a great power play, but in return, the Mammoth had a great penalty kill. It was a big part of the win, as it seemed like there was a different penalty every other minute.
“We've talked a lot about playing a full 60,” Sebastian Cossa said. “I thought the PK was on our side tonight. They did a really good job shutting them down. I thought we were good in transition too.”
Speaking of Cossa, he was named the first star of the game on Wednesday, and rightfully so. The goaltender made 30 saves on 31 shots to record a .968 save percentage. It’s his fifth win of the season.
Cossa had some massive saves, including one early in the game where he was able to track the puck really well to make a save on a shot that the Avalanche tried to bounce off Mikhail Sergachev’s skate. His performance was so good that it prompted the Mammoth fans to chant his name repeatedly in the dying minutes of the third period. That made it a night Cossa would never forget.
“It's pretty cool,” Cossa said. “Getting some goosebumps. The fans have been unbelievable this year. It's a Wednesday night, 8 o'clock start time, and it's packed in there. So that's pretty cool.”
He wasn’t the only one who thought it was really cool. Tourigny made sure to give the fanbase a shout-out for the entire night, from the McBain fight to the Cossa chants.
“Every time our fans give love to one of our players, it's amazing,” Tourigny said. “Bainer, after his fight, when they put him on the jumbotron, the crowd...that was cool. Every time that the crowd gives that kind of love to one of our players. We have the chills for sure.”
It’s been a trying time for the Mammoth goaltenders. Karel Vejmelka hasn’t had the greatest results, with six straight losses. Cossa lost his last two games before Wednesday. That is probably why most people don’t realize the fact that Tourigny brought up during his press conference. Cossa has a 5-2-1 record in his first NHL season.
That’s pretty good. It’s a record that’s been overshadowed by the recent losing skid that has been caused by questionable goaltending. Hearing that record, though, makes you think not all six of those losses were because of bad goaltending. Keep in mind, these are real people too.
Sure, having some sort of criticism is fine. After the losses to the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks, that is warranted. However, there are some nasty comments online. Hearing the crowd root for their goaltender again is something the entire Mammoth team loves to hear.
"It's great to see the crowd supporting our goaltending,” O’Brien said. “They need that right now. Veg has also been great. I'm just happy that Cossa could get the win tonight and play as well as he did."
The biggest story that came out of Wednesday’s game, though, was the first preview of the Winter Classic. Throughout the day, the Winter Classic was a theme. The jerseys were released, and a lot of the questions at practice were about the event.
We’ve seen some chipiness between the two teams before, but this is the game that was needed to really ignite the rivalry heading into the marquee event. It’s a good prelude to what’s to come.
“Honestly, what do you want more than that?” Tourigny said. “Great fight, great hits. The body checks, and we're flying. These were two teams that did not like each other. We're going at each other. We played the right way and played hard. It's a good night.”
If you thought this was a one-and-done, too, you’d be wrong. The Mammoth and the Avalanche absolutely do not like each other, and they plan on continuing to have games similar to the one played on Wednesday.
“It's real, and I think it's going to continue to build,” O’Brien said. “That'll be a big rivalry for a long time. It's fun to spark it.”
The Mammoth and the Avalanche will have one more battle against each other before taking it to the big stage. Until then, the Winter Classic is on the back burner, and rebuilding their record back up is at the forefront.
Luckily, they still have possession of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. However, if they can get a winning streak together, they can easily catch up and perhaps knock out one of the Dallas Stars or the Avalanche from the top three of the Central Division. If they can play consistently off of this clean slate they have for themselves now, that can be feasible.
“We've been playing good hockey,” Cossa said. “We just got to turn that page. We got a really good group in here, so just turning that page and getting back to it.”
The clock is ticking on the Winter Classic, but the clock is also ticking on Thanksgiving, which is a big benchmark. Teams in a playoff spot during the holiday usually make the postseason. If the Mammoth can get a couple of wins in before that, they’ll be cruising into December on a good note.
The Mammoth will play the Anaheim Ducks next on Saturday. The Ducks are 11-10-1 and are coming off an 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues. They will play the Avalanche on Thursday before traveling to Salt Lake City.
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