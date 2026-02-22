2026 Winter Olympic Gold-Medal Game Will Feature The Battle Of Former Canucks Captains

There may not be a player on Team USA with more pressure on his shoulders than Hellebuyck. With a tournament-leading 1.23 GAA and .947 SV%, the goaltender has been sharp throughout the Olympics and will absolutely look to reprise his efforts on Sunday. In saying that, despite another strong performance, Hellebuyck was on the losing side in last year’s 4 Nations Faceoff championship game. The goaltender’s struggles in higher-stakes games such as the Stanley Cup Playoffs are also well-documented, though at the end of the day, much of this will likely be forgotten if he backstops USA to a win.