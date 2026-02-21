Canucks’ Lankinen and Finland Will Look For Preliminary-Round Revenge In Bronze-Medal Matchup Against Slovakia

Part of Slovakia’s success at the Olympics this year has been the play of Juraj Slafkovský, who is tied for the fourth-most points through the tournament with eight. His four goals in five games is tied with Nathan MacKinnon (Canada), Nick Olesen (Denmark), and Tim Stützle (Germany) for the second-most of all players. It’s no secret that Slafkovský turns things up another level at the Olympics — he previously scored seven goals in seven games at the 2022 Winter Olympics — so his effort in Slovakia’s battle for bronze will be key to his team’s success.