3 Standouts From Game #12: Red Wings 5, Canucks 2.

As was the case with most Canucks last night, this wasn’t Filip Chytil’s strongest game. He was, however, noticeable. The forward produced a couple of good bursts of speed, with one such burst resulting in him drawing a penalty on Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat during the third period. On that particular instance, Chytil tried carrying the puck in but was pressured by two Detroit players and instead ended up getting his team a power play.