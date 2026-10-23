Canucks’ Offence Stalls In 5–2 Loss To The Detroit Red Wings

“If you look at the mistakes, a lot of them are effort-based. And as much as we want to talk about structure and being in the right place at the right time, when you don’t win battles and you don’t box people out, and you allow the opposition to get to the paint, a lot of bad stuff’s going to happen. So we can talk about knowing or not knowing the systems, but until there’s an adequate effort put forth, the systems don’t really matter.”