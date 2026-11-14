3 Standouts From Game #21: Rangers 5, Canucks 1.

Friday’s loss to the Rangers wasn’t all doom and gloom, though it may have seemed like it based on Vancouver’s performance during the final 45 minutes. Brock Boeser hit a career milestone against the Rangers on Friday, registering his 500th-career NHL point off Elias Pettersson’s goal in the first period. He is now up to 18 points on the season as a whole, and has extended his current point streak to six games.