Vancouver Canucks
595 Members•5,354 Posts
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #21: Rangers 5, Canucks 1.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 5–1 loss to the New York Rangers.
Brock Boeser
Friday’s loss to the Rangers wasn’t all doom and gloom, though it may have seemed like it based on Vancouver’s performance during the final 45 minutes. Brock Boeser hit a career milestone against the Rangers on Friday, registering his 500th-career NHL point off Elias Pettersson’s goal in the first period. He is now up to 18 points on the season as a whole, and has extended his current point streak to six games.
Boeser was also one of only four Canucks to skate in more than 20 minutes last night, logging 21:34 minutes played. In this span of time, he also recorded one shot on goal and one block. He also put up the most scoring chances for his team with a total of 13.
Related stories
Zeev Buium
Zeev Buium made his mark during the Canucks’ high points in their 5–1 loss on Friday. The defenceman logged the primary assist on Pettersson’s goal and also recorded 24:38 minutes played, making this the fourth time in five games that he has skated in over 24 minutes. He passed the eye test offensively, demonstrating some renewed confidence with the puck both at even-strength and as the second power-play unit’s quarterback.
Where things get dicey, however, is in the numbers department. Both Buium and defensive partner Filip Hronek got caved-in when New York went on their tear, with the young defenceman allowing the second-most scoring chances when on the ice — 17.
Tom Willander
Friday night marked the first game back for Tom Willander, who previously missed Vancouver’s past four games due to injury. Though he played in a more-modest 17:04 minutes in the loss (three minutes less than his per-game season average), the defenceman was still noticeable. Willander managed to tie his season-high in shots in a game on Friday with three.
Numbers-wise, Willander was also the Canucks’ most noticeable defenceman against the Rangers. He logged 11 scoring chances-for, the most of all Vancouver defencemen on Friday, and also registered the least scoring chances against of his team’s defenders with six.
Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends against Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy