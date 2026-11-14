Canucks Set A New Franchise Record In 5–1 Loss To The New York Rangers

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 5:26 AMPublished Nov 14, 2026 5:26 AM
The Canucks dropped their eighth consecutive home-game 5-1 against the New York Rangers, setting a new franchise record.
The losing streak lives on as the Vancouver Canucks suffered a 5–1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday night, extending their slump to seven straight games. Forward Elias Pettersson was the lone player to score in tonight’s matchup, while BC-locals Dylan Garand (27 saves on 28 shots) and Glenn Gawdin (two goals) had strong performances for the Rangers. Leevi Meriläinen stopped 26 of 31 shots faced.
Tonight’s loss was a record-setting one for the Canucks, as they dropped their eighth consecutive home-game this season, marking a franchise record for home losing streaks.
In a rare moment this season, having only done so seven times in their first 21 games, the Canucks opened the scoring tonight thanks to a puck tipped into the net by Pettersson. A sharp retrieval along the boards by Brock Boeser gave the long-tenured Canuck his 500th-career NHL point, as he recorded the second assist on Pettersson’s goal.
By the end of the first period, however, the game was tied 1–1. A battle in the corners of Vancouver’s zone saw Pettersson and J.T. Miller fight for the puck, only for it to end up on the stick of Alexis Lafrenière. The 2020 first-overall pick sent the puck over to Gabe Perreault, who was able to shoot it past both Filip Hronek and Meriläinen.
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Despite hanging in there during the first period, momentum slowly started to shift in the Rangers’ direction throughout the second. Rangers forward Oliver Bjorkstrand kicked things off by capitalizing on a power play, though the following sequences of shifts saw the Canucks fail to get the puck out of their own zone.
The roughest sequence for the Canucks came around the 13-minute mark of the second period, after which Vancouver surrendered three goals in 3:10 minutes. Shifts after surrendering a goal-against have been difficult for the Canucks this season, but this was even more apparent tonight. From passes not connecting to coughing the puck up easily, Vancouver gave New York ample chances to break-out and enter their zone.
Vancouver’s sloppiness continued into the third period, when they took a too-many-men call around seven minutes into the frame. While they didn’t allow any more goals, the Canucks weren’t quite able to string together a consistent-enough stretch of play to be able to mount a comeback.
Part of what may have halted any opportunity of a comeback was Vancouver’s performance on the man-advantage. The Canucks were unable to find the back of the net on any of their four power plays, racking up a grand total of six shots through the four chances. Of the two units, Vancouver’s second unit consisting of Zeev Buium, Linus Karlsson, Filip Chytil, Marco Rossi, and Paul Cotter appeared to find the most offensive success despite not ending up on the scoresheet.
After the game, Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra touched on what it was that caused Vancouver such a sudden crumble.
“I think that the story of the second was just our unwillingness or inability to stick to the script. But our first period was probably the best we've looked in a long time, just in terms of everything structurally. Created a lot of chances. Scored a great O-zone sequence goal. Didn’t spend a ton of time in the D-zone, so again, coming back to that mindset of simple and direct works for us. And in the second period, it was just a string of turnover after turnover after turnover that feeds transition and doesn’t allow us to do the things that make us competitive.”
“When you see the other teams transition, they continue to make our D stay out for long shifts, and then you’re not getting pucks deep and not getting to forecheck, and you’re just on your heels,” Boeser added. “It’s a pretty important part of the game. You see the best teams in the league — they continue to play the same way. There’s times you can make a play, and there’s times that you can’t, and you’ve got to learn when those times are.”
Vancouver will now head on the road for their next three games, starting with a Sunday matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 pm PCT.
Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) battles with New York Rangers forward Tye Kartye (24) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Stats and Facts:
- Brock Boeser becomes the eighth player to hit 500 points as a member of the Canucks
- Elias Pettersson scores his first 5-on-5 goal since January 13, 2026
- Vancouver sets a new record for home-ice losing streaks, dropping their eighth-consecutive game
- Marco Rossi, Jake DeBrusk, Linus Karlsson, defenceman Elias Pettersson, and Tom Willander all finish the game with three shots on goal
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
12:13 - VAN: Elias Pettersson (5) from Zeev Buium and Brock Boeser
18:47 - NYR: Gabe Perreault (7) from Alexis Lafrenière
2nd Period:
8:21 - NYR: Oliver Bjorkstrand (7) from J.T. Miller and Adam Fox (PPG)
13:00 - NYR: Glenn Gawdin (1)
15:14 - NYR: Alexis Lafrenière (10) from Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault
16:10 - NYR: Glenn Gawdin (2) from Vladislav Gavrikov and Jaroslav Chmelar
3rd Period:
No Scoring.
Up Next:
Vancouver Canucks @ Vegas Golden Knights, November 15, 2026, 7:00 pm PCT
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