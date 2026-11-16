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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 11:00 AM
3 Standouts From Game #22: Canucks 6, Golden Knights 3.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 6–3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Filip Chytil
Friday night’s loss to the New York Rangers saw Chytil make his return to the lineup in a poor way, putting up a lacklustre defensive effort after nearly a month away. On Sunday, he more than made up for the errors, scoring two of Vancouver’s six goals en route to the team’s first win since October 27. Sunday’s game also featured the first shorthanded goal of Chytil’s NHL career.
Aside from the two goals, Chytil had himself a solid game on other sides of the ice as well. He recorded five shots — his season-high in a game — and looked eager to find the back of the net regardless of his goal count. Chytil also logged the third-most minutes of Vancouver’s forwards with 17:22.
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Tom Willander
Willander had himself yet another solid game after returning from injury, having also put up a strong performance on Friday against the Rangers. In 23:51 minutes played, the defenceman managed a shot on goal, two blocks, and an assist on Linus Karlsson’s first goal. He also put up a team-high of 13 scoring chances-for and earned some second-unit power play time.
What may have been most impressive about Willander’s game on Sunday, however, was his steady defensive presence. The defenceman made timely plays to break-up Vegas’ offence, forcing the Golden Knights to the perimeter or getting his stick in the way of passes to help negate chances.
Linus Karlsson
Karlsson was one of the Canucks’ most noticeable players on Sunday, also grabbing two goals in the win against Vegas. The forward was a consistent presence around the Golden Knights’ net, batting away at pucks thrown towards Carter Hart and nearly capitalizing on a couple of other good-looks in front of the net.
In 14:36 minutes played — the fourth-most among Canucks forwards on Sunday — Karlsson managed a team-high of seven shots on goal, passing a previous career-high of six registered against the Anaheim Ducks on October 27. He also recorded a hit in Vancouver’s victory.
Nov 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Linus Karlsson (94) celebrates his first period goal with center Marco Rossi (23) and left wing Liam Ohgren (92) in the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
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