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Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 12:00 PM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 1:57 PM
3 Standouts From Game #24: Kraken 5, Canucks 1
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Leevi Meriläinen
Thursday in Seattle was the Leevi Meriläinen show. The 24-year-old goaltender kept Vancouver in this game for as long as he could, stopping 38 of the 42 shots he faced. Meriläinen's best period was easily the first, as he limited the Kraken to just one goal despite the Canucks allowing 24 shots against.
Meriläinen continues to show why he deserves to be Vancouver's starter moving forward. He looked solid positionally throughout the game and showed off some athleticism when needed. It is disappointing that the Canucks' offence disappeared on Thursday as if Meriläinen had gotten some run support, he could have stolen a win for Vancouver.
Brock Boeser
Brock Boeser pushed his point streak to nine games as he registered the primary assist on the Canucks' only goal. The 29-year-old was once again in the right spot at the right time as he deflected Filip Hronek's shot in the slot before it hit Jake DeBrusk and went in. The assist was Boeser's 272nd with the organization, which moved him within 13 of tying J.T. Miller for the 11th-most in franchise history.
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What stood out in Boeser's game was his willingness to try and get pucks on net. He finished the night with three shots, along with five more that either missed or were blocked. Boeser also logged 22:03 of ice time, which included a 3:54 shift late in the third period.
Marco Rossi
Marco Rossi found a way to be impactful in limited minutes. He logged 13:23 of ice time and finished the night with one shot and one hit. Rossi's work in the faceoff dot was also notable, as he won 11 of his 18 draws on Thursday.
Rossi has had a rough start to the campaign, but performances like Thursday's are a step in the right direction. Even though he didn't score, he found ways to positively impact the game. If Rossi can start burying his chances, it should lead to additional ice time throughout the season.
Nov 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vancouver Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen (31) stops a shot during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
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