Brock Boeser pushed his point streak to nine games as he registered the primary assist on the Canucks' only goal. The 29-year-old was once again in the right spot at the right time as he deflected Filip Hronek's shot in the slot before it hit Jake DeBrusk and went in. The assist was Boeser's 272nd with the organization, which moved him within 13 of tying J.T. Miller for the 11th-most in franchise history.