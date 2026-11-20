Vancouver Canucks
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Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 6:05 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 6:05 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 6:26 AM
The Vancouver Canucks fell 5-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
The Vancouver Canucks saw their winning streak snap at two as they fell 5-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Vancouver's only goal came in the first as Jake DeBrusk scored on the power play. As for Leevi Meriläinen, he stood on his head, stopping 38 of the 42 shots he faced in the loss.
Where to begin with this game. Once again, the Canucks failed to show up for the first two periods as they were outshot 39-14 through 40 minutes. Vancouver did show a little bit of fight in the third, but couldn't find a way to beat Philipp Grubauer more than once.
"I think it came back to details and the execution of them," said Manny Malhotra post-game. "Starting off with the number of penalties we're taking. It's unacceptable to give up three power plays in the first period and allow them to get their momentum going. Get their best players feeling good with the puck and getting a ton of shots. It doesn't bode well for getting the ball moving in the right direction for us."
Meriläinen's performance was one of the few positives from Thursday night. He stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in the first, which kept the score tied heading into the intermission. Ultimately, it was another night where, if not for Meriläinen, this game could have been over after 20 minutes.
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Second periods continue to be an issue for Vancouver, as they allowed another two goals in the middle frame. With the two goals against in the second period, the Canucks are now up to 38 through 24 games this season. Despite Malhotra and the players acknowledging their issues in the second, nothing seems to be changing, as Vancouver was also outshot 15-9 in the period on Thursday.
The penalty kill also stumbled as they allowed two goals on four opportunities. So far this year, the Canucks have allowed two or more power play goals against on seven occasions, while their penalty kill sits at just over 62%. Vancouver is also the first team to allow 30 power play goals against and is a top-10 team in terms of times shorthanded this season.
In the end, this was the type of loss the organization has said numerous times it wants to avoid. The Kraken were the better team from start to finish, while the Canucks only responded once the game was out of reach. Even though wins and losses aren't the focus this year, Thursday's effort and level of compete was disappointing to watch.
Stats and Facts:
- Zeev Buium skates in his 100th career game
- Brock Boeser pushes his point streak to nine games
- Filip Hronek logs over 30 minutes for the second straight game
- Leevi Meriläinen ties his career high with 38 saves
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
7:37- SEA: Berkly Catton (6) from Brandon Montour and Matthew Wood (PPG)
11:31- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (7) from Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek (PPG)
2nd Period:
8:00- SEA: Matty Beniers (6) from Brandon Montour and Mackie Samoskevich
8:54- SEA: Berkly Catton (7)
3rd Period:
10:37- VAN: Jordan Eberle (6) from Matty Beniers and Vince Dunn (PPG)
19:17- SEA: Berkly Catton (First Career Hat Trick) from Frederick Gaudreau (ENG)
Up Next:
Nov 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans (41) and Vancouver Canucks forward Linus Karlsson (94) battle for the puck during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
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