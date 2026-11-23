On the flip side, however, Chytil had a rough game defensively. A brutal giveaway by Chytil on the blueline set Frank Nazar up perfectly for a breakaway, with the ensuing sequence hampered even more by the fact that he tripped while attempting to chase the Chicago forward. He was also on the penalty-kill for two of the Blackhawks’ three power-play goals, missing the first one due to the fact that he took the first penalty.