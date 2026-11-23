Vancouver Canucks
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #26: Blackhawks 6, Canucks 3.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 6–3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Filip Chytil
Filip Chytil stood out in Sunday’s loss for two different reasons. On one hand, the forward was one of the Canucks’ most prominent skaters, putting together a good helping of scoring chances (10) and scoring his fourth goal in five games. He also nearly had two goals in the game, but was unable to tuck the puck into an open net after Blackhawks goaltender Drew Commesso went down to make a save.
On the flip side, however, Chytil had a rough game defensively. A brutal giveaway by Chytil on the blueline set Frank Nazar up perfectly for a breakaway, with the ensuing sequence hampered even more by the fact that he tripped while attempting to chase the Chicago forward. He was also on the penalty-kill for two of the Blackhawks’ three power-play goals, missing the first one due to the fact that he took the first penalty.
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Brock Boeser
It wasn’t his best night, but Brock Boeser still had himself a fair game against the Blackhawks on Sunday night. The forward extended his current point streak to 11 games after he tallied an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power-play goal in the second period. He is now up to four goals and 12 assists during his point streak and now has 28 points in 26 games throughout the season.
As well as extending his point streak, Boeser tied linemate DeBrusk for the team’s most scoring chances-for with 15. He had three shots on goal and also recorded two hits. Like most games as of late, Boeser also led the team in minutes played by a forward with 19:30 — 6:24 of which were spent on the power play.
Zeev Buium
After having a strong game against his former team, the Minnesota Wild, the night before, Zeev Buium had himself another fair offensive effort in Vancouver’s Sunday-night loss. The defenceman scored the Canucks’ game-opening goal, with this being his second in as many games. He finished the game with two shots on goal.
For Buium, Sunday’s game put forth a good showing of offensive creativity, but a bit of a rough go defensively. He surrendered a team-high 16 scoring chances-against despite not recording any penalty-killing time compared to fellow defenders Filip Hronek and Jamie Oleksiak. He did, however, play the most minutes of all Canucks skaters in the loss, skating 25:55 minutes to total over 50 minutes throughout the weekend as a whole.
Nov 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (77) shoots the puck against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Drew Commesso (33) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
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