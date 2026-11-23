At the end of the day, despite a fair push during the second period and parts of the third, the Canucks’ brutal first-period put them in a hole too deep to climb out of. Special teams ultimately made the difference in tonight’s game, as Vancouver was unable to capitalize on any of the five power plays they had, including the four-minute double-minor during the second period. On the flip side, the Canucks’ penalty-kill allowed goals on three of the Blackhawks’ four power-play opportunities.