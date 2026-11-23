Vancouver Canucks
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 4:37 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:37 AM
The Canucks allowed three power-play goals and were unable to score any of their own in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Special teams made the difference in the Vancouver Canucks’ 6–3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Chicago doubled-up Vancouver’s goal total thanks to three power-play markers, with Zeev Buium, Filip Chytil, and Jake DeBrusk being the lone goal-scorers for the Canucks. Nikita Tolopilo started between the pipes but was chased off after allowing four goals on seven shots midway through the first period. Kevin Lankinen entered the game in his stead, stopping 17 of 19 faced.
Vancouver started tonight’s game off in the opposite fashion of how they likely would have wanted to start, considering their victory against the league-best Minnesota Wild the day before. The Canucks surrendered the game’s opening goal only 35 seconds into the first period and found themselves down 2–0 three minutes in.
Things only got worse for Vancouver from there. Two more goals by the midway point of the first period put the Canucks down 4–0. As a result, Vancouver pulled Tolopilo, putting Lankinen in net for the first time since his team’s 5–4 loss against the Anaheim Ducks on November 3. Vancouver still had yet to register their first shot on goal of the game.
“He was put into a really bad situation, and in front of him, he didn’t get a lot of support in terms of clean-up around the net, turnovers around there, penalty-kill opportunities. He was dealt a rough hand, so this is not to be put on him. It’s the group in front of him not being ready to play,” Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra said of Tolopilo post-game.
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“First shift, unfortunate play, it happens [...] then a couple of stick penalties, and our kill’s just got to be better. We’re just not getting the job done, and that’s a momentum shift during the game. You could feel them tilt the ice there in the first, and [it] just kind of was a snowball effect,” Brock Boeser said of Vancouver’s first period after the game.
When the Canucks did log their first shot on goal of the game, 13:05 minutes into the first period, Rogers Arena erupted in a sea of applause. That sarcastic applause didn’t last for long, however, as the Canucks ended up scoring on a blue-line shot by Buium shortly after, giving them their first goal.
Vancouver came into the second period with a noticeably different attitude, managing to bring their shot total up to 13 by the 13-minute mark. One of these shots resulted in a goal for Chytil, who capitalized off a give-and-go for him and Paul Cotter.
The following sequence gave Vancouver a golden opportunity to mount a strong comeback, as Chicago forward Andrew Mangiapane took a four-minute double-minor for high-sticking Jamie Oleksiak. While they had a fair number of opportunities, including a strong netfront set-up that saw Marco Rossi pass Jonathan Lekkerimäki the puck between his legs, the Canucks did not score on the ensuing power play.
With around five minutes left in the second, Chicago took yet another penalty to give Vancouver the man-advantage, but since the puck was already in the Canucks’ possession, Vancouver ended up with a 6-on-5 chance with the net empty instead. On the ensuing opportunity, Boeser fired a hefty shot from near the top of the dot, providing DeBrusk with a prime rebound set-up to bring the score up to 5–3.
That wasn’t the Canucks’ only quality opportunity of the second period. Chytil nearly grabbed his second of the game when Blackhawks goaltender Drew Commesso dropped to make a save, leaving the Canucks center with an open cage to fling the puck in. Chytil’s shot rang off the post instead, bouncing out and preventing Vancouver from cutting their deficit to one.
At the end of the day, despite a fair push during the second period and parts of the third, the Canucks’ brutal first-period put them in a hole too deep to climb out of. Special teams ultimately made the difference in tonight’s game, as Vancouver was unable to capitalize on any of the five power plays they had, including the four-minute double-minor during the second period. On the flip side, the Canucks’ penalty-kill allowed goals on three of the Blackhawks’ four power-play opportunities.
“Just again, a lack of execution on our details and allowing plays to run on a little bit too much, opening up spaces where, again, things that we discussed before the game just not being put into play,” said Malhotra. “Again, it becomes frustrating to see that play out again.”
Nov 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Linus Karlsson (94) shoots the puck during the third period against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Cole (28) at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Stats and Facts:
- Brock Boeser extends his current point streak to 11 games
- Vancouver surrenders the game-opening goal 35 seconds in, the second-earliest this season
- Canucks surrender three or more power-play goals for the fourth time this season
- Ty Mueller wins 71.4% of faceoffs taken (10/14)
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
0:35 - CHI: Frank Nazar (12)
2:48 - CHI: Tyler Bertuzzi (6) from Roman Kantserov and Patrick Kane (PPG)
11:30 - CHI: Roman Kantserov (11) from Tyler Bertuzzi and Frank Nazar (PPG)
12:44 - CHI: Dominic Toninato (1) from Jordan Greenway and Cole Smith
13:27 - VAN: Zeev Buium (2) from Arshdeep Bains and Jacob Quillan
2nd Period:
6:39 - VAN: Filip Chytil (4) from Paul Cotter
12:56 - CHI: Roman Kantserov (12) from Alex Vlasic and Ryan Donato
16:56 - VAN: Jake DeBrusk (8) from Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek
3rd Period:
11:07 - CHI: Roman Kantserov (13) from Tyler Bertuzzi and Patrick Kane (PPG)
Up Next:
Vancouver Canucks @ Detroit Red Wings, November 25, 2026, 5:30 pm PCT
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