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3 Standouts From Game #28: Flyers 5, Canucks 2
Nov 28, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #28: Flyers 5, Canucks 2.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 5–2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Luke Schenn
Luke Schenn had himself a game against one of his former teams on Friday. Only Filip Chytil, who left the game due to injury, skated in less minutes (5:16) than Schenn (11:49) on Friday. The defenceman hasn’t played in a ton of minutes as of late, but against the Flyers, he was able to make those minutes count. He logged an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s goal, with this being his first point since October 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
On top of the assist, Schenn also registered a shot on goal and a team-high of five blocks. His eight hits were also the team’s most on Friday. This is the second time throughout his NHL career that Schenn has put up 8+ hits, 3+ blocks, and an assist in a single game, previously doing so as a member of the Los Angeles Kings on March 14, 2016.
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Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Throughout the start of the 2026–27 season, Jonathan Lekkerimäki has proven himself to be a bright spot for Vancouver. He currently ranks third on the Canucks in points with 19 after logging the primary assist on DeBrusk’s goal on Friday.
In 14:34 minutes played on Friday, the forward also registered a block, a shot, and two hits. He started the game on a line with DeBrusk, and Filip Chytil, though due to an injury to the Canucks center, he ended up playing with Marco Rossi more. Still, the winger looked dangerous at times, particularly on the power play.
Leevi Meriläinen
While the final numbers may not look in his favour, the reason the score was so close for the better part of the game was because of Leevi Meriläinen. The goaltender faced 14 shots from the Flyers during the first period and stopped all but one of them. He also endured two power plays for Philadelphia during the first period, allowing a goal-against during the tail-end of the first but none during the second.
Throughout the game, Meriläinen was also forced to face five Flyers power plays, during which Philadelphia scored three goals on an inexperienced Canucks penalty-kill. He finished the game with a total of 24 stops on 28 shots for the Flyers.
Nov 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) checks Philadelphia Flyers forward Christian Dvorak (22) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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