Vancouver Canucks
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Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 11:04 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 11:04 PM
Updated Nov 28, 2026 12:28 AM
Filip Chytil departed from the Canucks' 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, raising questions about how Vancouver will handle another potential absence down the middle.
The Vancouver Canucks have extended their current losing streak, with today’s 5–2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers bringing the total up to three. Filip Hronek and Jake DeBrusk scored Vancouver’s goals, while Leevi Meriläinen had a strong first-period but ultimately ended up stopping 24 shots of 28 faced.
The big story heading into today’s game was the news that Flyers star Matvei Mickhov would not play in today’s game due to an “internal team matter.” Philadelphia has been a prominent presence in the NHL’s news cycle this season, with the Flyers even causing a stir in their last matchup against the Canucks for fans’ feelings towards Head Coach Rick Tocchet. As a result of Michkov’s scratch, throughout the start of the game — particularly during power plays — fans at Xfinity Mobile Arena chanted “we want Michkov.”
Once again, the Canucks surrendered a goal within the first five minutes of the game. A dwindling Flyers power play, which ranked last in the NHL in home-ice power play heading into today’s game, capitalized on their opportunity thanks to Tyson Foerster. The Flyers forward applied pressure on the backcheck to help stop a shorthanded opportunity for Vancouver, causing the Canucks to turn the puck over to Philadelphia and allowing them to score.
The major reason that the score was only 1–0 after one period was the strong play of Meriläinen. Philadelphia put a total of 14 shots up on the Canucks goaltender through the first period, only allowing one goal on those faced.
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Vancouver opened the second period with some bad news, as Filip Chytil skated an eight-second shift before coming off the ice and heading down the tunnel, ultimately leaving the game. Chytil’s potential ailment marks the third injury to centers in the Canucks organization, as Elias Pettersson is currently out for Vancouver due to upper-body injury while Braeden Cootes has missed time with the Abbotsford Canucks due to a lower-body injury. The Canucks also traded center Max Sasson last week for a fourth-round pick in 2029.
As a result of Chytil’s injury, the centers in Vancouver’s lineup ended up taking on extra minutes and responsibilities. Marco Rossi, the lone center remaining in the Canucks’ lineup with more than 50 NHL games played, spent a total of 23 minutes on the ice in today’s effort. Ty Mueller skated in a career-high of 18:03 minutes today, while Jacob Quillan finished the game with 12:31 minutes played.
Mueller, in particular, ended up with an expanded role compared to what he’s previously skated in for the Canucks. The forward took some minutes on Vancouver’s penalty kill during their 5–1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, though he was relied on much more often while shorthanded today in Chytil’s stead. He played second-most PK minutes of Vancouver’s forwards today, logging 4:04 shorthanded minutes.
Mueller also very nearly ended up with his first goal of the 2026–27 season while on the penalty kill, as he and Drew O’Connor combined for a give-and-go while breaking the puck out of Vancouver’s zone, with O’Connor’s initial shot rebounding to Mueller for the tap-in. The goal, however, was challenged by the Flyers and ultimately overturned.
It’s been said often, and it’ll continue to be said after today’s game. Vancouver’s penalty kill has been strikingly disappointing, and today once again proved this. The Canucks went 3-for-5 on the penalty kill tonight, allowing three power-play goals for the Flyers. In recent games, the Canucks’ penalty kill has made a strong impact on potential wins and losses for the team, having surrendered three goals-against in two of their past three games.
While they’ve got much to clean up on the ice, the biggest concern for the Canucks following today’s game will be what they do down the middle of their lineup. If Chytil and Pettersson are both out for extended periods of time, the Canucks will either need to call a center up from Abbotsford — potentially captain Chase Wouters based on the farm team’s lineup — or shift one of their wingers to center. Paul Cotter has played center throughout his career, while O’Connor spent some time down the middle for Vancouver both this season and last.
Dec 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (27) and Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake Debrusk (74) battle for position during the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Stats and Facts:
- Canucks surrender their 37th power-play goal of the season
- Ty Mueller plays 4:04 minutes on the penalty kill
- Luke Schenn registers five blocks and eight hits
- No Canuck finishes the game with a faceoff win rate of over 50%
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
4:55 - PHI: Tyson Foerster (6) from Travis Konecny and David Jiříček (PPG)
2nd Period:
3:45 - PHI: Noah Cates (5) from Simon Benoit and Nick Seeler
10:37 - PHI: Porter Martone (4) from Denver Barkey and Jamie Drysdale (PPG)
12:05 - VAN: Filip Hronek (2) from Liam Öhgren and Zeev Buium
3rd Period:
2:22 - VAN: Jake DeBrusk (9) from Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Luke Schenn
6:02 - PHI: Travis Konecny (5) from Christian Dvorak and Tyson Foerster (PPG)
18:40 - PHI: Sean Couturier (2) from Rasmus Ristolainen (ENG)
Up Next:
Vancouver Canucks @ Boston Bruins, November 29, 2026, 5:00 pm PCT
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