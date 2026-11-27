While they’ve got much to clean up on the ice, the biggest concern for the Canucks following today’s game will be what they do down the middle of their lineup. If Chytil and Pettersson are both out for extended periods of time, the Canucks will either need to call a center up from Abbotsford — potentially captain Chase Wouters based on the farm team’s lineup — or shift one of their wingers to center. Paul Cotter has played center throughout his career, while O’Connor spent some time down the middle for Vancouver both this season and last.