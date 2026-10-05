3 Standouts From Game #4: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 2.

While last night was an ugly one for the Canucks when it comes to advanced stats, Rossi was one of the few players that actually didn’t fare poorly. He was one of three players that produced more scoring chances-for (3) than the number of scoring chances they allowed (1). Also, when Vancouver emptied the net towards the end of the game, Rossi did his best goaltender impression when Vegas brought the puck back into the Canucks’ zone, sliding into the crease to prepare to block shots.