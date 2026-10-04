Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #4: The Toughest Test Of The Early Season In The Vegas Golden Knights

While the vibes have sure been high, Vancouver will face their toughest test of the early season when they face Vegas tonight. Having made it to Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, Vegas is a strong team both offensively and defensively. Adding to this is the fact that Vancouver is coming off a back-to-back, while Vegas has had the extra day of rest. For a team like Vancouver, still on track to re-build despite their strong start to the season, tonight’s game will be about sticking to their game-plan regardless of what happens on the scoreboard.