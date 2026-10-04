Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #4: The Toughest Test Of The Early Season In The Vegas Golden Knights

The Canucks will face their toughest test of the early season when they face the Vegas Golden Knights tonight.
The 2026–27 season only started last week, and already, the Vancouver Canucks are taking part in the second-half of their first back-to-back. After winning 4–1 against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, Vancouver is back with a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Vegas suffered a 4–3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
Saturday saw Vancouver put together a solid team effort. Not only did they find the back of the net four different times (three times at even-strength), they also stepped-up to defend one-another, from Luke Schenn dropping the gloves to Brendan Gallagher mucking it up with Jacob Middleton. While all of Vancouver’s games have had a lighter air about them so far to start 2026–27, Saturday’s game seemed to show best how tight the team has gotten.
While the vibes have sure been high, Vancouver will face their toughest test of the early season when they face Vegas tonight. Having made it to Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, Vegas is a strong team both offensively and defensively. Adding to this is the fact that Vancouver is coming off a back-to-back, while Vegas has had the extra day of rest. For a team like Vancouver, still on track to re-build despite their strong start to the season, tonight’s game will be about sticking to their game-plan regardless of what happens on the scoreboard.
Players To Watch:
Elias Pettersson
The Elias Pettersson that has taken to the ice for the 2026–27 season has looked very different from the player seen the past couple of seasons. Pettersson has played with an added bite to his game through the first three games, currently standing as the NHL’s hits leader with 16. He’s also recorded two goals and three assists in this span, which is tied for his team’s lead in total points. Scoresheet aside, the level of engagement Pettersson has shown to start the year has been nothing but positive.
Jack Eichel
On top of leading his team with five points through Vegas’ first two games of the 2026–27 season, Eichel also recently hit the 700-point mark through his NHL career. As the Golden Knights’ top-line centre, it’ll be interesting to see who Vancouver matches up against Eichel, as the forward is strong on the puck both offensively and defensively.
Vancouver Canucks (2–1–0):
Points:
Paul Cotter: 3–2–5
Elias Pettersson: 2–3–5
Marco Rossi: 3–1–4
Liam Öhgren: 1–3–4
Filip Hronek: 0–4–4
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 1–1–0
Leevi Meriläinen: 1–0–0
Vegas Golden Knights (1–1–0):
Points:
Jack Eichel: 1–4–5
Shea Theodore: 1–2–3
Brayden McNabb: 0–3–3
Victor Olofsson: 1–1–2
Ivan Barbashev: 0–2–2
Goaltenders:
Carter Hart: 1–1–0
Adin Hill: 0–0–0
Game Information:
Start time: 6:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
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