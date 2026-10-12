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Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #7: Rangers 6, Canucks 2
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers.
Defenceman Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson is starting to emerge as one of Vancouver's most consistent players. The 22-year-old defenceman scored his first career shorthanded goal while logging 21:30 of ice time. Pettersson was also tied for the team lead in hits with four, blocked a shot and finished the night with a plus/minus of +2.
From a rebuild perspective, it's encouraging that Pettersson is developing into a solid shutdown defender. He looks to have earned the trust of Manny Malhotra, as he played 2:42 shorthanded on Sunday. Pettersson also looked to have chemistry with Tom Willander, which is a pair that should get more time together moving forward.
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Jonathan Lekkerimäki continued his hot start to the campaign as he recorded a primary assist on the Canucks' first goal. The 22-year-old is up to five points in seven games and has established himself as a productive top-six forward. On Sunday, Lekkerimäki was also tied for the team lead in shots with three and brought some physicality with three hits.
One noticeable difference when it comes to Lekkerimäki this year is that he is not a passenger on his line. He is winning board battles and isn't afraid to crash the net for rebounds. Overall, Lekkerimäki looks like a more complete player this season, as he is impacting the game offensively in multiple ways.
Linus Karlsson
Linus Karlsson was once again noticeable for the Canucks. He tied for the team lead with three shots and had another three attempts. While he did not record a point, Karlsson was a net-front presence all night and found ways to generate chances in the offensive zone.
Karlsson is the perfect example of a hard-working player who understands his role. He isn't flashy, but he understands where he needs to be in order to have an impact on the play. Based on his play so far, it is clear why Karlsson was named to the leadership group, as he leads by example every night.
Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) passes the puck in the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
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