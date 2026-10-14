Vancouver Canucks
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Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 1:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #8: Islanders 3, Canucks 2.
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 3–2 loss to the New York Islanders.
Leevi Meriläinen
Leevi Meriläinen has been one of the most consistent Canucks since the start of the season. His effort in yesterday’s game was no exception. The goaltender made a handful of sharp saves against some of the Islanders’ top players, such as defenceman Matthew Schaefer, and only surrendered three goals on 38 shots faced from New York.
Had it not been for the play of their goaltender, last night’s score could have looked very different from how it did. Meriläinen had to remain sharp early on while also keeping the crease calm during a frantic string of chances for the Islanders during the third period. After last night’s effort, Meriläinen is now up to 2.40 GAA and .926 SV%.
Max Sasson
With his speed, Max Sasson is often a very noticeable player for the Canucks. The forward used his speed to score the Canucks’ opening goal of the game on Tuesday night, tearing into the Islanders’ zone and shooting right after a line change. After this, Vancouver was able to gather momentum and attempt to mount a comeback.
On top of his goal, Sasson also drew a key penalty near the end of the second period to put Vancouver on the power-play at the start of the third period. He finished the game with a total of 11:40 minutes played as well as a block.
Liam Öhgren
Liam Öhgren may not have made it on Vancouver’s scoresheet in Tuesday’s 3–2 loss, but with the hustle he exhibited, he very well could have. The forward made himself noticeable against the Islanders, putting up a flurry of chances off-the-rush on New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin. He finished the game with the most scoring chances-for of Canucks that produced more than they allowed (10–8).
Adding to his strong chance production is the fact that Öhgren drew the penalty that led to Brock Boeser scoring Vancouver’s game-tying goal. Öhgren also ended up on the receiving end of a cross-check from Ondřej Palát that went uncalled.
Oct 13, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Liam Ohgren (92) and New York Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) battle for control of the puck in the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
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