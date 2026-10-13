How Concerned Should The Canucks Be About Kevin Lankinen's Start?

The recent four-game losing streak was ugly: 20 goals against and only seven for Vancouver. Scoring chances favoured the opposition 109-63, including a 45-27 margin on high-danger looks. The penalty kill hasn't offered much help, either, sitting last in the NHL at roughly 52 percent after conceding 12 goals. A goalie is supposed to be his team's best penalty killer, but there are four skaters who have to win battles and take away passing lanes first. Neither part has worked well enough.