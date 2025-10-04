4 Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks' 3–2 Overtime Pre-Season Win Against The Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks concluded their 2025 pre-season with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Overall, it was a strong team effort as Vancouver wraps up the pre-season with a 4-2-0 record. Here is a look at four players who stood out during the overtime victory.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Jonathan Lekkerimäki showed why he deserves a spot on the opening night roster. He showed off his dangerous shot as he was able to beat Calvin Pickard twice off one-timers. Lekkerimäki was also strong defensively as he was able to win puck battles and force the play out of the Canucks zone.

After starting slow in training camp, Lekkerimäki has kicked his game into high gear over the last two weeks. He is not afraid to unleash his shot, which has earned him a spot on the second power play. If Lekkerimäki can carry this momentum into the regular season, he could become a key part of Vancouver's offence during the 2025-26 campaign.

Quinn Hughes

Friday was another example of how Quinn Hughes is one of the most talented player on Earth. The Canucks captain finished the night with two assists while playing a game-high 27:53. Hughes also recorded five shot attempts while playing all but 20 seconds of overtime.

Hughes' dynamic skating was once again on full display in this game. Even in a pre-season game, the 25-year-old continues to pull off moves that few in the NHL would even attempt. Ultimately, Hughes looks dialed in and ready to lead this team back to the playoffs.

Braeden Cootes

If anyone had doubts about Braeden Cootes' spot on the opening roster, Friday's game should put them to bed. The 18-year-old was one of Vancouver's top players as he finished with a primary assist in 13:12 of ice time. Cootes was also able to show off his chemistry with Lekkerimäki, which bodes well for the future of the Canucks.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Garland Plays Hero As Canucks Wrap Up 2025 Pre-Season With 3-2 Overtime Win Over The Oilers

Vancouver Canucks Place Nils Åman On Waivers

"I Can't Wait To Get Going.": Kevin Lankinen Looking To Build Off A Successful First Season With The Vancouver Canucks

What makes Cootes special is that the moment never seems too big for him. Vancouver finished the night with a 5-4 shots advantage at even strength while he was on the ice, while also winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 2-0 as per Natural Stat Trick. Based on his performance during the pre-season, fans should be excited to see what he can do this year during his NHL trial.

Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko looked like his old self in this game. He had great lateral movement and was able to make some highlight-reel saves. Demko also shut the door in the third period, which allowed the Canucks to come back and eventually win the game in overtime.

If Vancouver is going to have success this year, they will need Demko to return to play like a Vezina-calibre goaltender. He has looked good throughout the pre-season and capped it off with a strong victory on Friday against Edmonton. If Demko can replicate this performance and stay healthy, it will go a long way in ensuring the Canucks secure a spot in the post-season.

Vancouver will get a few days off before opening up their 2025-26 regular-season campaign on October 9, 2025. The Canucks will face off against the Calgary Flames, with the game set to take place at Rogers Arena. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.