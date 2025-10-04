Garland Plays Hero As Canucks Wrap Up 2025 Pre-Season With 3-2 Overtime Win Over The Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their 2025 pre-season in style as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored twice in regulation while Conor Garland was the hero, scoring in overtime. As for Thatcher Demko, he stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced in the win.

Despite a slow start, Friday's game picked up steam as it progressed. Vancouver and Edmonton looked more competitive in the third period, with each team registering double-digit shots in the frame. In the end, it looked like both the Canucks and the Oilers were more focused on getting out of Friday's matchup uninjured than going at top speed for the full 60 minutes.

Looking at the positives from this game, Lekkerimäki and Braeden Cootes were two of Vancouver's best players. The duo played 11:10 together at even strength and finished with an xGF% of 65.35 according to Natural Stat Trick. The future appears to be now, as Lekkerimäki and Cootes showed that they deserve to be on the opening night roster.

"Feels good today but tomorrow got to work hard stay up here," said Lekkerimäki post-game. "I want to be an offensive player so I try to of course score some goals, but obviously, the details are important too." As mentioned, Lekkerimäki has played well not just in this game, but for the majority of the pre-season, which should help his case for starting the year in the NHL.

Friday was also another solid outing for Demko, who made some highlight reel saves throughout the game. He came up with big saves at crucial times, which included stopping all 11 of Edmonton's shots in the third. Ultimately, Demko's performance was an encouraging sign as he was able to perform lateral saves without any noticeable issues.

The power play was also a positive for the Canucks in this game. They were able to generate five shots on goal while going one for four on the night. Overall, Vancouver's player and puck movement are a welcomed site compared to last year and should make a big difference this coming season.

Lastly, the Canucks did a great job of limiting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at even strength. In 17:13 against the Oilers' top players, Vancouver held a 9-6 shots advantage while winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 4-1. While it was clear the two weren't playing at full speed, it is always a positive when a team wins the matchup against two of the top players in the NHL.

With the pre-season over, the Canucks can now focus on getting ready for the 2025-26 regular season. While there are still some areas that need to be worked on, Vancouver should consider this year's pre-season a success as they finish 4-2-0. Now comes the hard part as cuts will need to be made before the Canucks hit the ice for their home opener on October 9, 2025.

Stats and Facts:

- Quinn Hughes finishes the 2025 pre-season with six points in three games

- Conor Garland led the Canucks in this game with four shots on goal

- Elias Pettersson went 10 for 18 in the faceoff dot

- Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland each finished the game with two points

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

19:49- VAN: Jonathan Lekkerimäki (2) from Braeden Cootes

2nd Period:

13:40- EDM: Kasperi Kapanen (3) from David Tomasek

16:40- EDM: Leon Draisaitl (3) from Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid (PPG)

3rd Period:

5:58- VAN: Jonathan Lekkerimäki (3) from Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland

Overtime:

1:30- VAN: Conor Garland (1) from Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes

Up Next:

The Canucks will get a few days off before opening up their 2025-26 regular-season campaign on October 9, 2025. Vancouver will face off against the Calgary Flames, with the game set to take place at Rogers Arena. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.