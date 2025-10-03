Vancouver Canucks Place Nils Åman On Waivers

The Vancouver Canucks have placed center Nils Åman on waivers. If cleared, Åman will be assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks. In other Canucks roster news, Vitali Kravtsov has cleared after being placed on waivers yesterday.

Åman split last season between the NHL and AHL. During his 19 NHL games, he scored one goal and recorded six points. As for his time with the Abbotsford Canucks, Åman finished with 30 points in 36 games.

Over his career, Åman has 28 points in 130 games with Vancouver. The 25-year-old also has 54 points in 68 games with Abbotsford. Åman has been with the Canucks since June, 2022, when he signed with the organization as a free agent.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

"I Can't Wait To Get Going.": Kevin Lankinen Looking To Build Off A Successful First Season With The Vancouver Canucks

Best Late-Round Vancouver Canucks Fantasy Hockey Picks For The 2025-26 Season

Vancouver Canucks Place Kravtsov On Waivers

Vancouver wraps up their pre-season on October 3 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks are 3-2-0 so far this pre-season and have outscored their opposition 21-13. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT at Rogers Arena.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.