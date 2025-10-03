4 Vancouver Canucks To Watch In 2025 Pre-Season Game 6 Vs. The Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks' 2025 pre-season is almost complete. All that is left is one final home game against the Edmonton Oilers, which is scheduled for October 3. With this in mind, here is a look at four Canucks to watch during the final game of the 2025 pre-season.

Braeden Cootes

After a strong pre-season, it appears that Braeden Cootes will start the year in the NHL. The 18-year-old has been one of the most impressive players on Vancouver's roster over the past few weeks, recording two goals and an assist in three games. With strong projected linemates in Evander Kane and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, the Canucks are putting Cootes in a position to succeed to start his NHL career.

Tom Willander

Friday's game is Tom Willander's final opportunity to show he deserves a place on the opening night roster. The 20-year-old has had a strong pre-season, recording two assists in three games. If Willander can win his matchups against what looks like the Oilers' opening night lineup, it could solidify his spot at the NHL level to start the season.

Arshdeep Bains

Arshdeep Bains is being given a great opportunity to show that he can play a middle-six role for Vancouver. Based on morning skate, he will be playing on the second line with Filip Chytil and Conor Garland. If Bains can develop some chemistry with his linemates while also producing on the scoresheet, it will go a long way in helping him nail down a permanent NHL roster spot.

Evander Kane

Something to keep an eye on in this game is how Evander Kane plays. The 34-year-old has only played once in the pre-season, which came a week ago when the Canucks took on the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena. Kane is projected to see a healthy amount of minutes both at even strength and on the power play as he looks to shake off the rust ahead of the 2025-26 regular season.

Vancouver wraps up its 2025 pre-season on October 3 versus Edmonton. The Canucks are 3-2-0 so far in the pre-season, with one of their losses coming against the Oilers. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.